Uttar Pradesh: Student beaten, notebook torn by teacher Shakir Hussain for writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’

An incident of violence in school has surfaced in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, 25th August, where a schoolteacher shredded a student’s notebook and beat him just because he had put “Jai Shri Ram” in the first page, as per reports.

Teacher Shakir Hussain first tore the copy and then beat the student. When the victim student reached home, he narrated the incident to his family. Angry with the incident, the family reached the school on Tuesday, 26th August along with the villagers and protested.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations also protested after getting the information. The students also said that on 13th August, some children had written ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on their copies, on which the teacher had marked it with red pen and warned them not to do so in future.

The father of the victim student says that the accused teacher has been harassing the children earlier also for taking the names of Hindu gods and goddesses. The family filed a complaint in the police station and demanded action. At present, the police have arrested the accused teacher Shakir Hussain and started investigating the case.