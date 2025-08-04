Uttar Pradesh: Tabbasum kills her husband with lover Danish’s help, burns body with acid

In a shocking case, Tabbasum from Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, is accused of killing her husband, Yousuf Khan, with the support of her boyfriend, Danish. Following the killing, Tabassum and her boyfriend Danish poured acid on the body of Yousuf to erase evidence and then tossed it in a nearby brick kiln.

Police found a decomposing body on Saturday, July 2, 2025, in a brick kiln, according to reports. The body was not recognisable with the head nearly shaved and skin badly damaged. Police were able to identify the body as Yousuf Khan after his family identified his clothes. A post-mortem confirmed the man was brutally killed.

During the course of the inquiry, police discovered that Tabbasum and Danish bound Yousuf’s hands behind his back and stabbed him. They then attempted to disfigure the body by acidification to prevent identification.

Both Tabbasum and Danish are on the run at the moment. They are being searched by police forces, and an investigation is still ongoing.