Uttarakhand avalanche: 32 rescued amid torrid conditions

The army and the authorities in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, on Friday, February 28, rescued 32 of the 57 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers who were trapped under snow after an avalanche hit the high-altitude village.

Notably, the village Mana where the Avalanche hit is situated just three kilometres from Badrinath. It is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 meters.

