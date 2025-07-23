Uttarakhand: Kabaddi player Deepak Hooda rescued by police personnel at Ganga Ghat in Haridwar

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, former Indian team captain and Pro-Kabaddi player Deepak Hooda was rescued by the state police’s 40th battalion deployed at Ganga ghat.

Deepak Hooda had gone for a holy dip in the Ganga, currently flowing ferociously in Haridwar. He got trapped by the currents and was unable to come out when the police personnel deployed at the Ghat noticed him.

Hudda was promptly rescued by the police team’s boat. Hooda had arrived as a part of the sacred Kanwar Yatra in the month of Sawan at the Har Ki Paidi area in Haridwar. Hooda is an Arjuna awardee and also Asian Games gold medalist.

Hooda thanked the police team for saving his life.