Varanasi: Kanwariyas attacked, and asked to raise Allahu Akbar slogans, police say fight between Kanwariya and shopkeeper

In Varanasi, a group of kanwariyas were allegedly threatened, assaulted, and asked to raise Allahu Akbar slogans, as per reports. On the evening of 28 July, a group of Kanwariyas, including Shubham Yadav and Paltu Yadav, were carrying their Kanwars through the main market area in the Rajatalab Police Station area when a group of Muslim men started a fight with them, accusing them of harassing women.

As per the complaint by Shubham and Paltu Yadav, the Muslim men asked them to raise ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans and stop raising Bol Bam and Har Har Mahadev slogans. They also made vulgar comments against Hindu Gods. When Shubham and Paltu objected, a fight broke out and they were attacked with sharp weapons.

The Varanasi police, however, have stated that it was a fight between one of the kanwariyas and a local shopkeeper. The police have registered a case against some persons based on the complaint by the Kanwariyas and 6 accused, including one Munawwar, have been taken into custody.

As per reports, Rajesh Pandey, the district chief of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has also been taken into custody.