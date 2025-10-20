Veteran actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84

Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, beloved for his unforgettable comic roles, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. Born in Jaipur during British rule, Asrani appeared in over 350 films across a glorious five-decade career.

Rising to fame with Mere Apne in the 1970s, Asrani’s legacy was forever sealed with his iconic portrayal of the eccentric “Jailor” in Sholay (1975), a role inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator. His immortal line, “Hum Angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain,” remains etched in pop culture.

Just hours before his demise, the veteran had wished fans on Diwali, a gesture that now feels like a final goodbye. His last rites were held in Mumbai’s Santacruz Crematorium.

From Abhimaan to Hera Pheri, Asrani entertained generations with his effortless humour and warmth. A true stalwart of Hindi cinema, he leaves behind laughter, nostalgia and an era of timeless comedy that will never fade.