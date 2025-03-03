Sunday, June 8, 2025

Viral video shows Sajad Khan wielding sword outside Hindu temple, had previously threatened to turn Holi into ‘bloody massacre’

On Monday (3rd March), a video of a Muslim youth named Sajad Khan went viral on social media, wherein he was seen wielding a sword outside a Hindu temple.

Khan had uploaded the original video on his Instagram handle ‘@sajadkhan5892’, where he boasts of 3.3K followers. He posed outside a Hindu temple with a sword and swung it dangerously.

Khan’s provocative video was accompanied with a song, whose lyrics read, “In one shot, we will settle all our fights. Should we call Ali this side to end this fight once and for all?”

Previously, Sajad Khan had vowed to turn the Hindu festival of Holi into a ‘bloody massacre.’

“…We will ooze out so much blood that you will have no life to mourn… Dear Muslims, you must unite. After that, they (Hindus) will get neither water nor their sweat,” the Muslim youth threatened while sporting a dagger.

