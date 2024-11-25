Walter White in Bay of Bengal? : 5500 Kgs of Methamphetamine seized by Indian Coast Guard in the Andaman Sea

On Monday, November 25, Indian Coast Guard made one of the largest drugs bust ever as they seized a boat carrying drugs off the Andaman coast. Now it has come to light that the boat was carrying over 5500 Kilograms of methamphetamine.

Talking about this historic capture, Indian Coast Guard posted, “In a coordinated sea & air operation @IndiaCoastGuard today made history by apprehending a #Myanmarese fishing boat, “Soe Wai Yan Htoo,” in the #Andaman Seas with approx 5500 kgs of Methamphetamine. This major drug haul marks the largest maritime seizure in #India’s domain, showcasing exceptional coordination & vigilance.

This capture of over 5 tonnes of Meth marks a major victory for India’s fight against drugs.