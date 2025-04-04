‘Waqf system was synonymous with lack of transparency’: PM Modi hails passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill by Parliament – what he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill in both houses of the Parliament, took to X (formerly Twitter) to hail the passage of the bills as a “watershed moment”.

“The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity”, he posted. He also thanked all members of the parliament who participating in the process and those who sent countless suggestions and inputs to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that for decades, the Waqf system was plagued with the lack of transparency, however, the bills have changed that.

“We will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice. On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India”, he concluded.

On Thursday, 3rd April 2025, the Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill with 128 votes for and 95 against. A day before that, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Bill, with 288 for and 232 against votes.