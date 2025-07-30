The Government of India has officially responded to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who announced a 25% tariff on select Indian imports. In a measured statement, the Government said it has “noted the remarks” and is “carefully examining their implications” in the context of ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.

India and the United States have been engaged in sustained discussions over the past several months aimed at concluding a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade agreement. The Government reaffirmed its commitment to this objective, underlining that constructive dialogue remains the preferred path forward.

At the same time, the Government stressed that the welfare of Indian farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs remains paramount and will continue to shape the country’s trade policy. “Their welfare is non-negotiable,” the statement read.

Referring to the recently concluded Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK, the Government emphasized that it will take “all necessary steps” to protect national interests. India’s trade approach, it added, is rooted in partnership but driven by a firm commitment to domestic priorities.

The statement reflects India’s intent to balance diplomatic engagement with strategic resilience, signaling that while the door to negotiations remains open, unilateral measures will be met with a calibrated, sovereign response.