In yet another incident of attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in West Bengal, the convoy of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista was attacked by unidentified miscreants on Saturday evening. The disturbing incident occurred amid ongoing flood and landslide relief operations in North Bengal.

The attack occurred in the Masdhura area near Sukhia Pokhri, where stones and bricks were pelted at the vehicles in the convoy. One vehicle was damaged in the attack. No injuries were reported, but the event has sparked political tensions, with the BJP accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating a conspiracy to disrupt peace in the region.

The incident took place while Bista was returning from inspecting landslide-affected areas in the flood-hit areas in Rimbhik and Lodhama of Darjeeling district. According to police reports, a stone struck the vehicle carrying Sanjeev Lama, a close aide of the MP and BJP worker traveling immediately behind Bista’s car.

Bista, who escaped unharmed, described the assault as a targeted attempt on his life that narrowly missed his vehicle. In a post on X, he stated, “In Masdhura, near Sukhia Pokhari today, my convoy was attacked by unknown miscreants. Though those cowards had attacked me, the force of the attack fell on the vehicle immediately behind mine.”

He further highlighted the suspicious timing, linking it to the recent announcement of an interlocutor for the region, adding, “The timing of the attack, following the announcement of an Interlocutor for our region, is highly suspicious, and points to a conspiracy at disturbing peace in our region. If those who are loyal to Kolkata think that we will be fazed due to such attacks, they are wrong. We are not scared, and such cowardly attacks only embolden our spirits.”

Bista also warned the perpetrators, saying that efforts to achieve lasting peace in the area would continue unabated, “I am warning those who have tried to disturb peace today, we will not allow your nefarious attempts to succeed. We will work towards lasting peace in our region, and no force on earth can stop that from happening.”

In a subsequent statement to PTI, he broadened his criticism, saying, “Attacks on MPs in West Bengal, corruption in West Bengal, atrocities against women in West Bengal, and exploitation of the public in West Bengal, this has become common. This is the USP of the TMC government in West Bengal… Wherever BJP workers or their MPs and MLAs are reaching villages, it causes discomfort to the TMC, and that is the issue.”

The BJP has strongly condemned the attack, calling it a part of a pattern of violence against its leaders in West Bengal. Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, labeled it a “heinous act by TMC goons” aimed at silencing Bista’s relief work in flood-affected areas. “This attack follows the deadly and life-threatening attack on MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Dr Shankar Ghosh,” Adhikari posted on X.

I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on my colleague and MP from Darjeeling; Shri Raju Bista Ji, in Masdhura near Sukhia Pokhari.

This attack follows the deadly and life threatening attack on MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Dr Shankar Ghosh.

This heinous act by TMC goons, targeting…

He further stated, “Shri Raju Bista’s relentless relief work and dedication to the people after the devastating floods have clearly rattled the TMC, who resort to such vile tactics to silence him. But let me make it clear, these cowardly attacks will only strengthen our resolve.”

Union Minister and former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar echoed these sentiments, alleging the involvement of “hired miscreants.” He said, “To those orchestrating this filthy conspiracy, my message is crystal clear, the people of North Bengal are vigilantly monitoring every moment of your lawlessness. The people of North Bengal, and indeed all of Bengal, will ensure a fitting response to such disgraceful conduct.”

Following the recent attacks on Hon'ble MP from Maldah North, Shri Khagen Murmu, and Hon'ble MLA from Siliguri, Shri Shankar Ghosh, yet another despicable and cowardly conspiracy unfolded today. This time targeting our Hon'ble MP from Darjeeling, Shri @RajuBistaBJP Ji, through…

He further added, “The @BJP4Bengal does not fear attacks carried out through hired goons, and neither a BJP public representative nor a Karyakarta can ever be intimidated or silenced.”

BJP’s national IT cell head Amit Malviya said that the attack reflects Mamata Banerjee’s “growing fear and paranoia” ahead of assembly elections, and accused her administration of neglecting North Bengal. He alleged, “It is clear she wants to disrupt peace in North Bengal, a region her administration has consistently neglected and treated unfairly.”

After the attack on Tribal MP Khagen Murmu in Jalpaiguri, BJP MP Raju Bista's convoy was targeted today in Masdhura, near Sukhia Pokhari, Darjeeling. Though the attack narrowly missed the MP's vehicle and hit the car behind, its timing — coming right after the announcement of an…

In response, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissed the allegations, alleging that the incident is the result of internal conflicts within the BJP. “People in the hills are tired of the BJP’s fake promises and double standards,” Ghosh told PTI. “I do not know what happened there today, but it could be the result of the party’s internal feud.”

Police have launched an investigation following a complaint lodged by the BJP at Jorebunglow Police Station. A senior officer confirmed the stone-pelting but described the projectile as “a small stone that appeared to have hit the car.” No arrests have been made as of yet, and the probe is ongoing.

This incident comes days after a similar attack earlier this month on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh during a visit to flood-hit Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, where Murmu sustained injuries. Similar to yesterday’s incident, their convoy was also attacked with stones and bricks. Murmu got a fracture on head and was taken to hospital for treatment.