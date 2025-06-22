West Bengal: Headmistress bans Hindu students from wearing ‘Tulsi mala’ to school, apologises after social media outrage

Hindu students, studying at the Nabapalli Jogendranath Balika Vidyamandir in Barasat Sadar in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, were stopped from wearing ‘Tulsi Mala’ (Tulsi garland) by the Headmistress of the school.

Identified as one Indrani Dutta Chakraborty, she was heard issuing a ‘fatwa’ of sorts to students at the Nabapalli Jogendranath Balika Vidyamandir. “You cannot wear Tulsi garlands to school,” Chakraborty warned.

The audio clip of her diktat created a storm on social media, forcing the Headmistress of the school to withdraw her order and tender an unconditional apology.

While speaking to the media on Saturday (21st June), Chakraborty alleged, “My words were misinterpreted. I did not realise that it would lead to such a controversy.”

The Headmistress of Nabapalli Jogendranath Balika Vidyamandir claimed to be a ‘Krishna devotee’ and said that she forbade students from wearing ‘Tulsi Mala’ over school uniform out of fear of insult to the sacred garland.

“If anyone been hurt by any of my words, I am sorry for that,” she stated. The Hindu students and their parents are elated at the decision of Indrani Dutta Chakraborty withdrawing her ‘fatwa’ barring Tulsi Mala.