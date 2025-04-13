West Bengal: Hindu man wearing Tulsi mala brutally assaulted by Waqf Act protestors in Baruipur

Amid the ongoing violence by Muslim mobs in West Bengal protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act, a disturbing incident took place in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas. On Saturday, a Hindu man was brutally assaulted by protestors just because he is a Hindu. The man identified as Utpal Mandal was targeted because he was wearing a Tulsi bead garland.

As per the statement of the victim seen in a video posted on social media, Mandal said that the incident took place in front of the SP office in Baruipur, where a protest against the Waqf Act. He said he was rushing to his home as his son was ill, and he had to go through protestors the area. He requested the protestors to let him go ahead, but the protestors started to assault him instead.

When they saw the Tulsi Bead Mala around his neck, they became more agitated, and violently kicked and punched him. The punches on his face smashed his spectacles, causing cuts and injuries to his eyes and the face. They also vandalised his scooter.

Utpal Mandal said that now he is having difficulties in see with his eyes due to the assault. He is also experiencing intense pain in his head and body as a result of the attack.

Despite recent incidents of large-scale violence in West Bengal, which have resulted in loss of life and property, the state police under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership is allowing continued mass gatherings across the state under the banner of anti-Waqf protests. In a disturbing… pic.twitter.com/4nEEb72PnB — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 12, 2025

Posting the video of his narration, West Bengal BJP said, “Despite recent incidents of large-scale violence in West Bengal, which have resulted in loss of life and property, the state police under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership is allowing continued mass gatherings across the state under the banner of anti-Waqf protests. In a disturbing incident from Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, a Hindu man wearing a tulsi bead garland was severely beaten severely by a Muslim mob for being a Hindu.”