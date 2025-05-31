West Bengal: Man kills sister-in-law and walks around with her severed head, arrested

In a horrific case from Basanti town, located in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, a man was arrested after he was seen walking around with the severed head of his sister-in-law. The Police suspects that he may have killed his sister-in-law and then beheaded her.

The man, identified as Bimal Mandal, killed his sister-in-law and beheaded her with a sharp weapon over a family dispute. Locals spotted him walking around with a severed head and informed the police. After that, Mandal was arrested by the police.

“Initial probe revealed that the accused had engaged in a scuffle with the woman, who is his sister-in-law, last night. He beheaded the woman with a sickle-like object. We are probing the incident. A forensic team is visiting the place where the crime took place”, a police officer said.