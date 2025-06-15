Thursday, September 18, 2025

West Bengal: Police nab Bangladeshi infiltrator Ashraf from Murshidabad

On Saturday (14th June) night, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh was arrested by the police from Jalangi in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

According to a report by Bartaman Patrika, the accused was identified as Ashraf Mondal. He is a resident of Kushtia district of Bangladesh.

Ashraf was reportedly nabbed from a banana plantation based on a tip-off from an anonymous source.

In May this year, the Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed a man named Mohammed Salim Ansari after finding him roaming suspiciously near the India-Bangladesh border. It was later discovered that he is a Bangladeshi national.

During the interrogation, Salim confessed to illegally entering Indian territory about 4 years ago. He also became a recipient of the ‘imam bhata‘ (monthly allowance for imams as sanctioned by the Mamata government) of ₹3000.

