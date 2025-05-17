West Bengal: BSF nabs Bangladeshi national Salim, who was staying in India illegally for 4 years and receiving ‘Imam bhata’ of Mamata govt

On Thursday (15th May), the Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed a man named Mohammed Salim Ansari after finding him roaming suspiciously near the India-Bangladesh border. It was later discovered that he is a Bangladeshi national.

During the interrogation, Salim confessed to illegally entering Indian territory about 4 years ago. He has been residing with his mother in the Beladanga town in Murshidabad district.

Salim, a native of Cox’s Bazar district in Bangladesh, began working as a tailor in India. Gradually, he prepared fake Aadhar, PAN card and bank account.

After studying in a local madrassa, he became the ‘imam’ of the Makrampur Dakshinpara Mosque. Salim also became a recipient of the ‘imam bhata‘ (monthly allowance for imams as sanctioned by Mamata government) of ₹3000.

Since he could not furnish all documents, the illegal Bangladeshi immigrant registered for the honorarium in the name of a local. Salim would split the monthly allowance with him.

It has now come to light that he was trying to cross over to Bangladesh with the help of brokers to meet his elder brother. Salim was apprehended by the BSF and handed over to the local police.