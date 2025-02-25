Who funded Rajiv Bhawan in Chhattisgarh: ED asks local Congress unit about the funding for Party’s State HQ

In Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday, February 25, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team raided the Congress headquarters Rajiv Bhawan in the capital Raipur. Four ED officials spoke to Congress in-charge General Secretary (organization) Malkit Singh Gaidu and handed him the summons.

Following this raid, State’s Home Minister’s Vijay Sharma said, “ED has raided where corrupt money is invested. No person is bigger than the law.”

According to the information received, two ED officers reached Rajiv Bhawan. These officers went to inquire about the construction of Rajiv Bhawan in Sukma and Konta. The Congress General Secretary in-charge was also called for questioning. Meanwhile, other Congress officials also reached the spot. It is worth mentioning that when ED officers raided the house of former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma, some incriminating documents were found from him.

These documents reportedly mentioned monetary transactions for the construction of Congress Bhawan. ED officers suspect that the money from the liquor scam has been used in the construction of the building. ED officers then proceeded to the headquarters of Chhattisgarh Congress to inquire about this matter.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma said about the raid, “All those involved in corruption should go to jail.” Deputy CM Sharma added that ED has raided where corruption money is invested. He further said that every child in Chhattisgarh knows about the liquor scam. ED is taking action. All those involved in corruption should go to jail.