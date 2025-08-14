World’s top hedge fund Bridgewater dumps all its stocks in Chinese companies, invests big in US tech giants



Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, had sold off all its holdings in US-listed Chinese companies like Alibaba, Baidu, Nio and 13 other major companies across all sectors like e-commerce, EVs, search engine and restaurant chains.

The total worth of all Bridgewater Associates holdings in these 16 companies was estimated at around $1.4 billion, as per the 13F filings by the hedge fund to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13. The move has come amid growing uncertainty around US-China relations.

The development is stated as significant because in the last few years, Bridgewater had gradually increased its China holdings. Just months ago, Bridgewater had boosted its stakes in Alibaba by more than 3300%, taking its investments from just $21.6 million at the end of 2024 to a staggering $778.4 million. The founder of Bridgewater, Ray Dalio, has long advocated for China investments, calling it critical for a diversified portfolio.

As per reports, Bridgewater has steadily been increasing its investments in US-based mega technological companies, like Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet.