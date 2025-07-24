The world of wrestling has lost one of its most legendary figures. Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, has reportedly passed away at the age of 71.

According to TMZ, Hogan was found unresponsive at his Clearwater, Florida home on Thursday morning. Emergency services rushed to the scene after a 911 call reported a “cardiac arrest.” Despite their efforts, the larger-than-life superstar — who once electrified arenas around the globe — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Known for his charismatic persona, signature catchphrases, and unmatched presence inside the ring, Hogan was more than just a wrestler, he was a pop culture phenomenon. His passing marks the end of an era for fans who grew up watching him slam giants, rip T-shirts in a frenzy, and tell the world to say their prayers and eat their vitamins.