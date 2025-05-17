US: Son of ‘filmmaker’ Mira Nair, running for NYC Mayor office, led hate mob demonising Hindus as ‘bastards’, targeted Ram Mandir construction

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and a member of the New York State Assembly, stirred the hornet’s nest in the run-up to the Mayor Office for New York.

A video, which was originally shot in August 2020, has now surfaced on social media wherein he was seen leading a hate mob against the Hindu community at Times Square.

“Who are the Hindus? Harami (Bastards),” the mob was heard yelling. Mamdani remained unflinched despite the dehumanisation of the Hindu community by his supporters. He instead began spewing vitriol against Ram Mandir.

NYC Candidate for Mayor Zohran Mamdani led a mob of protestors in Times Square calling Hindus as bastards and heaping abuses upon Lord Rama, who is worshipped by Hindus



“I am here today to protest against the BJP government in India and the demolition of the Babri Masjid that attempted to build a temple on the ruins of it,” claimed Zohran Kwame Mamdani.

He made it clear that the hate mob that he was leading at Times Square in August 2020 belonged to Khalistani extremists.

Zohran Kwame Mamdani has been demonising the Hindu community since atleast 2020, when he peddled vicious disinformation on X about the re-constrcution of Ram Mandir amid the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.