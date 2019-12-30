Monday, December 30, 2019
Home News Reports Anti-CAA protests: Kerala Church holds IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church
News ReportsPolitics

Anti-CAA protests: Kerala Church holds IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church

The son of the Indian Union Muslim League's former state president Panakkadu Sayyid Muhammed Ali Shihab Thangal, Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, who led the namaz to the church took to the social media to hail the church’s gesture of allowing Muslims to offer their namaz within their church premises.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: Church opens its doors to IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church
Church vicar with Muslims who offered namaz at the church(Source: Deccan Herald)
Engagements80

The St Thomas Church, popularly known as Marthoma Cheriapally, a local church at Kothamangalam in the Ernakulam district of Kerala threw open its doors for thousands of Muslim Namazis to offer Namaz at its premises on Saturday last week while they were in a protest march against the legislation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the central government.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan, the Youth Congress leader and All India Professional Congress state president (Kerala) had approached the church authorities seeking their permission to allow the namaz at the church premises. According to Kuzhalnadan, the church authorities were more than happy to grant him the approval to organise namaz at the church.

During the 10-KM long march against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act which started from Muvattupuzha and ended at Kothamangalam, thousands of Muslim protestors halted at the church to offer their namaz.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Who is instigating violence in colleges: Congress, NSUI, a sinister WhatsApp group and anti-CAA protests

The vicar of the church, Father Jose Parathuvayalil has been a place of worship for not just Christian but members of other communities as well. However, he added that it was the first time that the Church got an opportunity to host Muslims for their namaz prayers. It was a significant moment for all of us to underscore the prevailing communal harmony, he said.

The son of the Indian Union Muslim League’s former state president Panakkadu Sayyid Muhammed Ali Shihab Thangal, Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, who led the namaz to the church took to the social media to hail the church’s gesture of allowing Muslims to offer their namaz within their church premises. He also added that the church vicar himself provided water for the Muslim believers to perform the ablution- “Wudhu”.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:anti caa protests, anti caa riots, congress caa, citizenship amendment act congress, citizenship amendment act news, citizenship amendment act update, citizenship amendment act pdf, citizenship amendment act congress, citizenship amendment act protests

Big Story

Anti-CAA protests: Kerala Church holds IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala: Church opens its doors to IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church
The Kerala Church in Ernakulam allowed anti-CAA Muslim protestors to offer namaz at its premises
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -

Illegal bungalows: Did you know of Arundhati Roy’s bungalow on illegally grabbed forest land?

Abhishek Banerjee -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,122FansLike
211,050FollowersFollow
145,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com