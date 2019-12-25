Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Home Entertainment Low IQ Bollywood entertainers in their mad rush to appear 'concerned secular citizens' end up spreading falsehood, endorsing Pakistan
EntertainmentPoliticsSocial Media

Low IQ Bollywood entertainers in their mad rush to appear ‘concerned secular citizens’ end up spreading falsehood, endorsing Pakistan

With the partaaay season up for the woke crowd of 'South Bombay', one wonders whether the graduates of Instagram school of public policy will head to Goa for the 31st or come to Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Nirwa Mehta
Farhan Akhtar, Raftaar, Anubhav Sinha
Engagements248

The Indian entertainment industry has a severe dearth of people who could break the stereotype that good looking people cannot be intelligent. Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth, who thinks real-life apes fiction and not the other way around. While tweeting on CAA and protesting against it, Siddharth says citizenship should be open to all.

Now, here’s the thing. CAA is applicable only for the religious persecuted minorities from three Islamic neighbouring countries: Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It does not apply to Indians, Muslims as well as non-Muslims. The Muslims of these countries, as well as others from other neighbouring countries who seek citizenship of India, can follow due process, which is currently going on parallelly. A Muslim woman from Pakistan, Haseena, was given Indian citizenship in Gujarat on 18th December 2019.

Read: Anurag Kashyap shares fake video to prove Modi’s ‘hate me, not India’ remark same as Hitler’s: Here is the truth

- Ad - - article resumes -

So, clearly, the virtue signalling is quite misplaced and might one say, misinformed. Siddharth, however, is not the only one. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who urged Pakistanis to watch his flop film ‘Mulk’ illegally, took this opportunity to indulge in fear-monger about NRC.

It is pertinent to mention here that NRC (National Register of Citizens) is not even ready in its draft form. Hence, anything being talked about it, especially the ‘documents needed’ is purely speculative. Sinha doesn’t really like to get facts get in his way of validation.

Speaking of validation, one rapper Dilin Nair alias ‘Raftaar’, who most people hadn’t quite heard of till two days back is the newest icon of ‘resistance’ against the ‘fascist regime’.

Drawing a leaf from Bollywood actor Sushant Singh who used these protests as his way to show he’s ‘martyr’ of some sort when he was kicked out of tv show Savdhaan India, very conveniently ‘Raftaar’ begins his revolutionary speech by adding a disclaimer how he does not care about his career. To a cheering crowd, ‘Raftaar’ then speaks about Arshad, who is presumably his aide or assistant who looks after his needs. “Agar koi isko desh se nikalne ki baat karega to saamne goli khaunga, beh*n k* ch*t (if anyone talks about removing him from the country, I’ll take a bullet for him, )” he said to a whistling crowd. Wonder which law he is speaking of since CAA applies neither to Arshad nor to Dilin Nair and NRC is not even out in draft form yet. (PS: Sushant Singh was replaced earlier this year as host of the show for a period of nine months and the decision to replace him again from January next year was in the pipeline from December 5, days before the Act came into being.)

Read: Savdhaan India host Sushant Singh claims he was kicked out for speaking against CAA, but that may not be true. Read why

The amount of misinformation and bravado over the same is mind-boggling. Speaking of mind-boggling misinformation, the award for it should actually go to Farhan Akhtar. On 18th December, he tweeted this:

Other than the fact that he is factually incorrect in ALL the points he has stated above, he has also given in to Kashmiri separatist and Pakistani propaganda. See the map of India he has used? Do you see how Kashmir in his map has been given away to Pakistan and China? Now see the little ‘dove’ with maple leaves in its beak next to Kashmir. The logo is that of a bird with only ‘Kashmir’ written beside it that can be observed clearly. After investigation, we discovered that the logo is that of an organization called ‘Stand With Kashmir’. What is Stand With Kashmir? As per its website, it is a “Kashmiri diaspora-driven independent global citizen grassroots group committed to standing in solidarity with the people of Kashmir in ending the occupation and supporting their right to self-determination.” Calling India’s military presence in Kashmir an ‘occupation’ reveals amply the ideological orientation of the network. The organization further says, “We believe any proposed resolutions must foreground Kashmiri aspirations. We condemn the use of Islamophobia to undermine Kashmiri aspirations for freedom.”

SWK has labelled the Islamic terrorist organization Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) as ‘secular’ and ‘pro-independence’. In reality, Maqbool Bhat, the cofounder of JKLF was a terrorist who was sentenced to death for the murder of a constable. He also masterminded the hijacking of an Indian plane in 1971. It was the murder of the judge who first convicted Maqbool Bhat and awarded him the death sentence that marked the beginning of the cycle of violence that led to the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindus. It is this organization that is being called ‘secular’. Yasin Malik, another prominent face of the JKLF, is accused to have murdered 5 IAF personnel in early 1990.

Read: ‘Bigot no 1’, Actor Farhan Akhtar labels a concerned citizen of India for asking him to reach out to people to contain violence

Either Akhtar is really naive or he is a closet separatist whose heart bleeds for Pakistan. And while we’re at low IQ Bollywood popcorns whose hearts bleed for Pakistan, here’s Farah Khan Ali. Now many may never have heard of her, but everyone knows Hrithik Roshan. Farah is Hrithik’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan’s sister. She is also the daughter of Sanjay Khan who played the role of Tipu Sultan infamous television series in the early 1990s.

Farah Khan Ali retweets Pakistan’s Army spokesperson

In his tweet, Ghafoor refers to Kashmir as ‘India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir’. He refers to the current riots against CAA as ‘beginning of the end’. Farah Khan retweeted this, perhaps because she agrees with what Ghafoor is saying. Same Pakistan and its army which has extensively used social media to spread fake and malicious news to fear-monger following the abrogation of Article 370.

She then defended her action by saying how she did not read the tweet, but just saw the handle of Ghafoor ‘peace for change’ and took it on its face value.

Eyes have been rolling so hard at this that they have attained escape velocity of Jupiter.

However, with the partaaay season up for the woke crowd of ‘South Bombay’, one wonders whether the graduates of the Instagram school of public policy (inspired from this tweet) will head to Goa for the 31st or come to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:raftaar behen ki chut, raftaar viral video, raftaar concert caa, bollywood on caa, farhan akhtar on caa, farhan akhtar

Big Story

Rana Ayyub accuses UP cops of Islamophobia after anti-CAA Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop violence by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub accuses UP govt of Islamophobia after Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop Muslim mob violence
Fake news peddler Rana Ayyub labelled Police action to curb anti-CAA mob violence as an 'anti-Muslim carnage'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shiv Sainiks beat up man, shave his head forcefully for commenting on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Sonam Kapoor becomes ‘Hindu brown female actor’ when called out for her hypocrisy on sexual harassment at Saudi Arabia concert

OpIndia Staff -

Barkha Dutt’s sister Bahar Dutt caught in plagiarism row, latter denies the allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap plugs a mis-translation of Hitler's speech to demean PM Modi's "hate me, not India" remark: Here is the truth

Anurag Kashyap shares fake video to prove Modi’s ‘hate me, not India’ remark same as Hitler’s: Here is the truth

Nupur J Sharma -

“Hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge, but please bring valid ID proof to attend our concert”: Netizens mock #MeToo accused ‘comedian’ Varun Grover’s anti-NRC poem

OpIndia Staff -
Aaditya Thackeray condones his party members' thuggish behaviour, calls the victim as "low life troll"

Aaditya Thackeray terms the man who was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers as ‘nasty low life troll’, doesn’t condemn behaviour by party men

OpIndia Staff -

“Hinduon ke saath khilwad kiya gaya hai”: Watch as Muslim mob vandalises a Hanuman temple during anti-CAA riots in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: CPI(M) goons attack Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s convoy in Kannur

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian air conditioner technician was arrested by Saudi officials for his post calling for building of a Ram Temple in Mecca

Karnataka man arrested in Dammam, Saudi Arabia for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post calling for a Ram Mandir in Mecca

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,350FansLike
208,447FollowersFollow
139,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com