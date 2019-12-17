Savdhaan India host Sushant Singh claims he was kicked out for speaking against CAA, but that may not be true. Read why

Actor and host of the crime-based show, Savdhaan India, Sushant Singh on Tuesday announced that his association with long-running TV show has ended.

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

Without mentioning any reason, he tweeted how his association has come to an end. When a journalist asked him whether it was his ‘price to say the truth’, he replied saying how it is a ‘very small price’.

A very small price my friend. भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को जवाब कैसे देंगें? — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

The ‘truth’ that was being hinted at was Singh’s stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He had even participated in the protests against the CAA.

Sushant @sushant_says was there. So was I. And so were some other friends, and acquaintances. In support of India. #InSupportOfJamia #InSupportOfAMU pic.twitter.com/Pwq9uDzb7P — Lajan / لاجن / लाजन (@DilawarTalkies) December 16, 2019

Well, the news that the actor is being ousted from the show aired on Star Bharat might be true but the reason the actor has stated for his exit from the show appears to be counterfactual.

According to a report published by an online publication, India Forums on December 5, the show might undergo a major change from next year as police officers would themselves narrate the crime based stories instead of the current host Sushant Singh. The report said that if things go well and the changes are finalised then the alteration is expected to take place from January 2020.

So this was a change which the makers of the show were already looking into since the beginning of this month or maybe before that. Therefore, the actor’s fanciful claim that he is being ousted because he spoke against the Citizenship Amendment Act does not add up considering that the Act only came into existence after getting President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent on December 12.

Moreover, this is not the first time the actor will be replaced as the host of the show. After a gap of nine months, Sushant Singh had in October briefly returned to the show. The actor was replaced by Ashutosh Rana and Tisca Chopra in January this year after the makers came up with a new format and decided to introduce new faces.

In a similar attempt to virtue-signal and play the role of a ‘hero’ for speaking ‘truth to the power’, a Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Abdur Rahman had claimed that he has decided to resign from the service as a protest against the “blatantly communal and unconstitutional” Citizenship Amendment Bill. However, the fact was that the officer had already applied for a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in August citing ‘personal reasons’ but was rejected.

It is interesting to note here that Abdur Rehman was already planning to retire since August. However, to earn that extra mileage, he smartly touted this resignation as a move against CAB.