Amidst all the violence and fearmongering around the Citizenship Amendment Act, a Pakistani Muslim woman named Haseena Ben has been granted Indian citizenship in Dwaraka, Gujarat.

As per reports, Haseena Ben, a Muslim, had applied for Indian citizenship over a year ago. Haseena was originally a resident of India. But she had married a Pakistani man and had been living in Pakistan as a Pakistani citizen since 1999.

As per the reports, Haseena came back to India after her husband died. After living in India for a few years, she had applied for Indian citizenship over a year back. She was granted Indian citizenship on 18 December 2019.

- Ad - - article resumes -

DM Dwaraka Narendra Kumar Meena explained that Haseena has been granted citizenship under the usual procedure that applies to all. He added that after living in India for a prolonged period of time in a long-term visa, any person can apply for Indian citizenship. He added that the application process is completely online nowadays, and after due verification of all documents, and examining the details, an individual can get citizenship within 6 months time.

Anti-CAA voices in the opposition and some vested interests have been spreading misinformation and lies regarding the CAA, claiming that the ‘Hindu Nationalist’ government of India wants to deprive Muslims of the eligibility of becoming Indian citizens.

Read: Read why “facts” about CAA and NRC shared by Farhan Akhtar are all false or misleading

The government has asserted time and again that CAA is a one-time remedy being offered to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who have been seeking refuge in India since before 2015. The CAA does not affect the normal process of application of Indian citizenship for Muslims or anyone.