We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was a matter of highest satisfaction for him that he tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ, reports Republic TV.

As elections are approaching in Delhi, Kejriwal attempted to piggyback on Jesus Christ as on Friday he claimed that his government has tried to serve the poor according to the path shown by Jesus Christ. Kejriwal said Jesus served the poor and destitute all his life and the AAP government too has opened Mohalla Clinics, provided free treatment in Delhi government hospitals and improved education to serve the poor.

“As we complete five years, it’s a matter of highest satisfaction for us that we have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal termed forgiveness the greatest message given by Jesus. “We would be fortunate if we could follow even one per cent of his teachings,” he said.

Kejriwal was speaking at a Christmas and New Year event hosted by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. “It is a country of different languages, religions, castes and cultures. Such diversity can not be found in any other country,” he added.

Terming diversity India’s “soul and spirit”, Arvind Kejriwal urged people to preserve it. He further added that it was everyone’s duty to stop anyone trying to snatch away India’s diversity.

“This diversity is the most significant quality of our country. We have to preserve this diversity and if anyone tries to snatch it we have to make all efforts to stop them” he said.

He added that the Delhi Vidhan Sabha under its current speaker has developed a “beautiful tradition” of celebrating festivals of different religions, Kejriwal described the Legislative Assembly premises as “Mini India”.

The function was attended by Anil Couto, Archbishop of Archdiocese of Delhi, Subodh Mondal, Bishop of Methodist Church of India, and Warris K Masih, Diocese of Delhi (CNI), Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla and people from the Christian community.