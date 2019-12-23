Tuesday, December 24, 2019
FIR filed against AAP leader Amanatullah Khan for ‘instigating violence through social media’

Khan is also alleged to have made inflammatory speech minutes before the violence broke out at Jamia Millia University on December 15.

OpIndia Staff
Amanatullah Khan booked by Ghaziabad police for instigating violence through his inflammatory social media posts
Amanatullah Khan(Source: AmarUjala)
The Ghaziabad police on Monday registered a case against the Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan for inciting violence through his social media posts.

In a clampdown against hate-speech, the police filed an FIR against the leader under sections of the IT Act at Ghantaghar PS Ghaziabad. Khan is also alleged to have made inflammatory speech minutes before the violence broke out at Jamia Millia University on December 15.

However, on Friday, December 20, 2019, Khan rubbished the allegations that his speech touched off violence at Jamia Islamia University on December 15. He claimed that many RSS, VHP and BJP leaders were also involved in the protests. He also spoke in support of the Jamia students, exonerating them of the violence that erupted in the University last week.

The BJP, on the other hand, had accused the AAP leader of fomenting unrest and encouraging violence in the national capital of the country through his incendiary remarks during his speech at anti-CAA protests held at Jamia Islamia University on December 15.

In a trenchant speech on December 15 at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Khan censured the BJP government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act that intends to grant citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also alleged that the silence of Muslims on the Triple Talaq Act was taken as their weakness by the central government. The speech which was attended by thousands of impassioned people gathered to protest against the CAA was allegedly delivered just minutes before the violence broke out.

