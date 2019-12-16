One of the lodestars of the left-liberal intelligentsia- Javed Akhtar, was today caught shooting from the hips on legal matters when an IPS officer confronted him for claiming the Delhi Police violated the ‘Law of the land’ by entering the Jamia Millia Islamia University without seeking the permission.

Dear Legal Expert

Please elaborate the law of land, the section number and name of the Act etc so that we are also enlightened.

Regards — Sandeep Mittal, IPS (@smittal_ips) December 16, 2019

Akhtar, who is often mocked as a humanised version of an irrigation sprinkler, was responding to a Twitter user who had tagged him in his tweet about the misbehaviour meted out to a journalist by Jamia ‘protestors’. The user quoted an ABP news tweet which showed that a woman journalist was misbehaved with by the Jamia ruffians when she was reporting about the protests. The user asserted that the likes of Javed Akhtar will not condemn such incidents.

Jamia students attacking Media who is showing them Mirror of their Peaceful Protest. Anti National Journalist n Secular ppl like @Javedakhtarjadu @FarOutAkhtar @khanumarfa @BDUTT @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @sardesairajdeep will not Condemned this. These are Urban Terrorist https://t.co/rLwPCC5ywb — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) December 16, 2019

In line with the Twitter user’s belief, instead of calling out the misconduct the ABP news anchor was subjected to, Akhtar turned a blind eye to it while mouthing off platitudes about the Delhi Police’s action in the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

“According to the law of the land, under any circumstances, police can not enter any university campus without the permission of the university authorities. By entering the Jamia campus without permission, police have created a precedent that is a threat to every university,” Akhtar tweeted.

Before long, a decorated IPS officer, Sandeep Mittal, sardonically questioned Javed Akhtar to enlighten him about the law of the land, the section number and the name of the Act he is referring to while asserting that the police have broken the law by entering the Jamia university without seeking permission from the authorities.

“Dear Legal expert, Please elaborate on the law of the land, the section number and the name of the Act etc so we are also enlighted,” Mittal retorted.

Stumped by Mittal’s riposte, Javed clammed up, not responding any further about the details sought by IPS Mittal.

Last evening, the Delhi Police had to enter the Jamia Millia Islamia University to quell the bouts of spiralling violence that accompanied the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Buses were torched, public property was destroyed as the enraged mobsters indulged in blatant acts of vandalism and arson. Hundreds of ‘protesters’ were paraded out of the University with their hands in the air. The Police said that they had nabbed some outsiders who were indulging in violence.