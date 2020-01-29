Wednesday, January 29, 2020
While the 'liberals' including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor hailed his targeted harassment towards an individual and unruly behaviour towards someone they don't really agree with, Kamra's deranged behaviour raised some serious security concerns. 

After Indigo, Air India too bans Kunal Kamra from flying under further notice for his unruly behaviour
Hours after Indigo put propagandist Kunal Kamra on six month No Fly List, national carrier Air India too barred him until further notice for his unruly behaviour onboard Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo flight.

This was followed by SpiceJet which tweeted that they have suspended Kamra from flying with their airline till further notice.

On Wednesday, Kamra took to Twitter to share how he was heckling Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami onboard an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow.

In the above video, one can see Kamra being annoyingly deranged while heckling to Arnab who continues to ignore him. The video was shot and uploaded by Kamra, perhaps to win accolades from his buddies who equally hate Goswami. He also kept saying how he was heckling Goswami ‘for Rohith’, the University of Hyderabad student who committed suicide in January 2019.

Read: ‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

In September 2017, the government of India through Ministry of Civil Aviation unveiled rules to tackle on-board disruptive and unruly behaviour by passengers which could put them on No Fly List. With Indigo barring him for flying for six months, Air India too followed suit.

