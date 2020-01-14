Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Watch: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav calls Emergency Medical Officer a 'chhota aadmi', asks him to get out from hospital ward

The Chhibramau accident took place on Friday (January 10). At least 20 passengers were charred to death and 21 others injured after a bus burst into flames at the GT Road in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

OpIndia Staff
Akhilesh Yadav seen misbehaving with government doctor in viral video
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav lashes out at a medical officer asks him to "get out" of the hospital ward, (courtesy: ANI)
In a video that is going viral on social media, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is seen losing his temper at a senior emergency medical officer at a hospital in Chhibramau town of Kannuaj in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav who was in the hospital on Tuesday to meet the victims of the recent Chhibramau bus accident, in which at least 20 people were killed, is seen asking a government doctor in Kannuaj to “get out” of a hospital room and not interrupt his conversation with patients. Yadav is seen telling the senior doctor, “You can be a member of RSS of BJP ubt you cannot claim to represent the government’s side. You are too small a man, too junior an employee to do that”.

The former CM was speaking to the injured and enquiring whether they had received any compensation from the state government. The patient replied in the negative. To this, the on-duty emergency doctor, DS Mishra, intervened and tried to enlighten the Samajwadi party chief that the compensation had actually been paid to the victim in the form of cheques.

At this point, Yadav lashes out at the on-duty officer saying: “Tum sarkar ka paksh nahi le sakte, tum RSS, BJP ke ho sakte ho. Tum bahut chote admi ho…bahar bhaag jao”. (You are a government official. You can’t tell me what they (the patients) are saying. You are a very junior-level official. You are a government man. You can be from the BJP, the RSS. You don’t tell me about the compensation. Leave now. Get out.)

The doctor later told news agency ANI: “I was present there as I was treating patients. One of the patients said he didn’t get the compensation cheque. I tried to clarify that the cheque was given. At this, former CM Akhilesh ji got angry and asked me to leave the room.”

The Chhibramau accident took place on Friday (January 10). The private sleeper bus, run by Vimal Bus Service, was carrying at least 45 people and headed to Rajasthan’s Jaipur from Farrukhabad via Chhibramau.

At least 20 passengers were charred to death and 21 others injured after a bus burst into flames at the GT Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. According to initial ground reports, the passengers were unable to escape when the bus caught fire as it was sleeper bus and passengers were asleep with doors and windows shut.

The Yogi government has announced to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

