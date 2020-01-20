As the battleground for Delhi elections heats up, the meme wars on social media between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are reaching new level each passing day. On Sunday night, AAP social media account tweeted a Photoshopped video of Shah Rukh Khan film “Chalte Chalte”. In place of Shah Rukh Khan, AAP had put up Arvind Kejriwal’s face.

Taking cue from 2012 Gujarat Assembly Election BJP campaign, AAP has launched an attack on BJP asking the party to name their CM candidate for Delhi elections. The song AAP chose to mock BJP was ‘gumshuda’ (missing) and Kejriwal’s face morphed on Shah Rukh Khan’s body danced around looking for BJP CM candidate who was ‘missing’.

However, soon after netizens questioned AAP about the promises which AAP made five years ago and have now gone missing.

Twitter user @pokershah tweeted the same video that was tweeted by AAP, with changed caption on ‘missing’ promises. Soon after, AAP deleted its Kejriwal-SRK video.