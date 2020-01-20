Monday, January 20, 2020
Home Politics Aam Aadmi Party morphs Kejriwal’s face on Shah Rukh Khan’s body to mock BJP, deletes after self goal
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media

Aam Aadmi Party morphs Kejriwal’s face on Shah Rukh Khan’s body to mock BJP, deletes after self goal

Taking cue from 2012 Gujarat Assembly Election BJP campaign, AAP has launched an attack on BJP asking the party to name their CM candidate for Delhi elections.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal's face Photoshopped on Shah Rukh Khan's body from the film Chalte Chalte
Engagements1722

As the battleground for Delhi elections heats up, the meme wars on social media between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are reaching new level each passing day. On Sunday night, AAP social media account tweeted a Photoshopped video of Shah Rukh Khan film “Chalte Chalte”. In place of Shah Rukh Khan, AAP had put up Arvind Kejriwal’s face.

AAP tweet now deleted

Taking cue from 2012 Gujarat Assembly Election BJP campaign, AAP has launched an attack on BJP asking the party to name their CM candidate for Delhi elections. The song AAP chose to mock BJP was ‘gumshuda’ (missing) and Kejriwal’s face morphed on Shah Rukh Khan’s body danced around looking for BJP CM candidate who was ‘missing’.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: 1 school approved vs 500 promised, fall in DTC buses, 0 new hospitals, fake surveys: RTI replies reveal Kejriwal hasn’t fulfilled major election promises

However, soon after netizens questioned AAP about the promises which AAP made five years ago and have now gone missing.

Twitter user @pokershah tweeted the same video that was tweeted by AAP, with changed caption on ‘missing’ promises. Soon after, AAP deleted its Kejriwal-SRK video.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:delhi cm, delhi elections results, aam aadmi party delhi, delhi elections exit poll, delhi elections opinion polls

Big Story

Must obey: While Congress fear-mongers and refuses to implement CAA in states, Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid burst the bubble

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Sibal contradicts Congress ruled States' stand to not implement CAA
 Kapil Sibal asserted that the move to prevent the implementation of CAA would be "problematic" and pave the way for many difficulties. 
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Saba Naqvi mirrors Jihadis, insinuates that re-settling Kashmiri Pandits in the valley is a part of the ‘Hinduisation’ project

OpIndia Staff -
dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -
The biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn't give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn’t give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Editorial Desk -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

OpIndia Staff -
I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

OpIndia Staff -
shaahen bagh kashmiri pandits

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters clash with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of the Genocide

OpIndia Staff -

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal

1 school approved vs 500 promised, fall in DTC buses, 0 new hospitals, fake surveys: RTI replies reveal Kejriwal hasn’t fulfilled major election promises

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,045FansLike
222,233FollowersFollow
159,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com