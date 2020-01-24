CNN anchor Christoper Cuomo, mockingly referred to by critics as ‘Fredo’, was subject to another round of ridicule after he slammed ‘Trumpers’ for criticizing teenage environmental alarmist Greta Thunberg. Cuomo’s comment came in response to US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin suggested that Greta should study economics.

Why do these trumpers think it is ok to go at a kid? https://t.co/RYY2IrJPL3 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 23, 2020

Amusingly enough, earlier this month, CNN settled a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit filed by Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann after the news network ran an outrage cycle after a video surfaced that showed a confrontation between the teenager and Nathan Philips, a native American. All the MAGA-hat wearing teenager did was stand and smile at the Native American while the latter beat a drum right in front of his face.

On the basis of a short video that did not describe the entire picture, the students were branded as ‘white supremacists’ and some in the media even suggested that the students should be punched. However, when the full video emerged, it became evident that it was not the students that were at fault but the adult who was seeking out a confrontation. Other footage that emerged showed that other racist groups were present at the location where the students were waiting for a bus and hurling the vilest of abuses at them.

For the outrageous coverage of events, Nick Sandmann had filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN which the news network chose to settle. Now, the student is expected to file lawsuits against numerous other liberal news networks that demonized him. Sandmann’s attorney, Todd McMurtry, confirmed that lawsuits against ABC, CBS, The Guardian, The Huffington Post, NPR, Slate and The Hill have already been filed.

In light of these circumstances, ‘Fredo’ Cuomo’s attack against those who criticize Greta Thunberg made him a subject of mockery. The treatment meted out to Sandmann and the resolute defence of Greta only further illustrates the liberal media’s hypocrisy. According to them, Greta Thunberg who wants to shape global economic policy is beyond all criticism. However, they have no compunctions against slandering a Trump-supporting teenager who did not force himself into the national conversation but was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.