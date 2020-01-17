Saturday, January 18, 2020
Home News Reports After Kerala, Congress-ruled Punjab assembly passes resolution against CAA
News ReportsPolitics

After Kerala, Congress-ruled Punjab assembly passes resolution against CAA

On December 31st, the Pinarayi Vijayan headed Kerala government had passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

OpIndia Staff
Punjab state assembly passes resolution against CAA
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Courtesy: hindustantimes.com
Engagements120

After Kerala, the Congress-led Punjab government on Friday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state assembly.

Reportedly, the resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra during the second day of the special session of the House. Moving the resolution, Mohindra claimed that the new citizenship law passed by the Parliament in December has “caused countrywide anguish and social unrest in the country including Punjab”.

Aam Aadmi Party, which is the principal Opposition party in the state, supported the resolution, while Shiromani Akali Dal opposed the resolution. Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLAs Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains also supported the resolution.

- Ad - - article resumes -

After Kerala, Punjab is the second state to pass a resolution against the CAA. On December 31st, the Pinarayi Vijayan headed Kerala government had passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In addition to passing a resolution, the Kerala government has also moved to the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. The Kerala government had filed a petition in the apex court even without informing the Governor of the state stoking a controversy.

The resolution also called for the inclusion of Muslims in the CAA for granting citizenship. The Congress party legislators stated that they were against the implementation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“It is divisive and stands for everything as opposed to a free and fair democracy, which must enshrine equality for all. Alongside the religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship, it is apprehended that the CAA is also likely to endanger the linguistic and cultural identity of some sections of our people. CAA also envisages cancellation of the registration of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders, if they violate any law,” the resolution said.

Read: The Citizenship Amendment Act is constitutional: Here is how the anti-CAA propaganda has no legal basis

The historic Citizenship Amendment Act provides for granting citizenship for six persecuted minorities – Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from three neighbouring Islamic countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It is applicable for those refugees who have migrated to India before December 31, 2014.

Contrary to what the opposition political parties and propagandist have been outraging about, there have been no changes in the normal process for a citizenship application for persons of any faith or country of origin.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Punjab news, Punjab capital, Punjab cm

Big Story

Not interested: Nirbhaya’s mother snubs Congress after party’s election in-charge in Delhi, Kirti Azad Tweets ‘welcome’ message

OpIndia Staff -
Social media was abuzz with reports of Asha Devi joining Congress to contest against Arvind Kejriwal
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi blamed the Delhi government and jail authorities for the delay in the hanging of the convicts.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Editorial Desk -
The Quint deletes its Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it

The Quint deletes Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it: Here is what they need to explain

Editorial Desk -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a 'BJP agent' and 'rubberstamp', the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a ‘BJP agent’ and ‘rubber stamp’, the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

OpIndia Staff -

AAP gave ticket to relative of my daughter’s rapist, Sanjay Singh threw me out of his office, alleges mother of a rape victim

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists lay the groundwork for Shaheen Bagh ‘tactical retreat’: Here are the possible reasons

Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

Editorial Desk -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -

Viral video: Maulvi threatens Amit Shah, says ‘even those Muslims who have not had Khatna yet are not afraid of Modi govt’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,630FansLike
221,263FollowersFollow
158,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com