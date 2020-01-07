Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has proved once and for all that the protests underway in the country have nothing to do with secularism or communal harmony or preserving constitutional values. The protests are solely about pacifying the sentiments of Islamic extremists who feel entitled to privileges in the country. The Congress party has called for a ‘Community Iftar’ this Friday, which they say is a ‘fast for equality’ to protest against the NRC, CAA and the NPR.

From the very onset of the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, it has been clear that they are fueled by Islamic Extremism and deep-seated anti-Hindu bigotry. Yet, the party maintained a studious silence over the violence and the bigotry in these protests. Now, the anti-Hindu bigotry and radical Islamic symbolism of the protests have received the endorsement of the Congress party.

It is clear now that the Congress party truly believes that minority appeasement is the only true version of secularism and unless the most extremist sections of the Muslim community are appeased, secularism will continue to be under threat in this country.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The Congress party’s declaration of an Iftar is a declaration of the fact that in their vision of India, only Muslim sentiments need to be respected and the sentiments of the majority community does not matter. Even when the party brought in the deeply anti-Hindu Communal Violence Bill or propagated the condemnable saffron terror myth, they were not so brazen in their minority appeasement or in their hatred of Hinduism. However, now, they have abandoned all pretence.

Read- Officially anti-Hindu party: How Congress is trying to blame the Islamic concept of two nations on Hindus

At OpIndia, we have extensively documented the manner in which the Congress party has worked to instigate protests across universities and across the country. We have also documented the manner in which the entire campaign against CAA is being fueled by a coalition of Islamic fundamentalist organizations, foreign-funded NGOs, NGOs linked to ‘Urban Naxals’ and political parties. We have documented how these protests represent Khilafat 2.0. With the call for Iftar in protests, the Congress party appears to have declared its intention of leading this alliance.

It is also pertinent to mention here that the Congress party believes Narendra Modi is akin to Hitler because he once said, “Maa Ganga ne mujhe bulaya hai,” when he had arrived at Varanasi. Maa Ganga is one of the sacred rivers in the Hindu faith. To compare Narendra Modi to Hitler merely because he professed his love towards Maa Ganga is an insult towards the sentiments of the crores and crores of Hindus who revere the Holy River. Thus, once again, it is clear that while the Congress party does not care about the sentiments of Hindus, it takes great care to pacify the sentiments of Islamic extremists and walks the extra mile.