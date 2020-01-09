Siding with ‘Free Kashmir’ through its mouthpiece Saamna: Shiv Sena 2.0

Shiv Sena through today’s editorial in its mouthpiece Samana attacked former CM of Maharashtra and current leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis for condemning the ‘free Kashmir’ posters flashed at Gateway of India in the recent protests.

This editorial has come in support of the girl, Mehak Prabhu Mirza who was seen holding the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster at the protest held at Mumbai’s Gateway of India against violence in JNU. The editorial says that Fadnavis was so impatient that before this girl explained what she meant by ‘free Kashmir’ Fadnavis concluded that it was for Kashmir’s secession from India.

Shiv Sena through this editorial also suggests BJP and Fadnavis go for counselling. This editorial supports the claims that the ‘Free Kashmir’ posters meant removing the restrictions on the internet and other communication services in Kashmir.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The editorial says that Mehek, a Marathi young woman expressed the pain of Kashmiri people silently through this poster. The editorial criticises Fadnavis and BJP for calling this act seditious and says that this is an example of how irresponsible the Fadnavis led the opposition in Maharashtra is.

Read: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut along with anti-Hindu Kolse Patil to attend anti-CAA function by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind in Mumbai

The editorial says that Modi-Bhakts are discarding every citizen who is fearlessly expressing his opinion. Through the editorial, Shiv Sena has supported Mehek Prabhu’s claim that the poster did not mean secession of Kashmir. BJP has been advised to have some patience and stop dreaming of the fall of this Uddhav led govt.

It is fascinating and amusing to see where Shiv Sena has reached holding hands with the Congress and NCP. The Sena that believed in Akhand Hindustan is now rooting for Azaad Kashmir. They are telling the BJP to have patience while these anti-India forces spread chaos and try to break our nation into pieces. This is the new Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena 2.0.

Read: Even as Shiv Sena turns ‘secular’, poster boy Umar Khalid mocks Aditya Thackeray, says he wouldn’t share a stage with him

This is not the Shiv Sena that was envisioned by Balasaheb Thackeray. This is the Shiv Sena that is power-hungry and is willing to give up the principles that Balasaheb believed in. This is Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena ready to do everything that Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi want them to do to remain in power. Uddhav’s Shiv Sena is so blinded by BJP-hatred that it is siding with and defending the secessionists and Urban Naxals.

Uddhav Thackeray recently compared the JNU violence with 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In a bid opposing Modi govt, he insulted the victims of 26/11. His son Aaditya who is now a minister in Maharashtra cabinet had decided to attend an anti-CAA conference sharing the stage with the members of ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’. This new version of Shiv Sena is far away from Balasaheb’s faith in Hindutva and Nationalism. Every Shiv Sainiks feels betrayed today. Every Maharashtrian feels betrayed today. Shiv Sena 2.0 has betrayed Hindutva and Hindustan by standing up for ‘Free Kashmir’.

Advocate. Currently practising in the Bombay High Court at Mumbai.