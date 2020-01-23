Thursday, January 23, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: DU student breaks into tears as she is heckled, shouted down by leftist goons during a talk on Kashmiri Pandit exodus
News Reports

Watch: DU student breaks into tears as she is heckled, shouted down by leftist goons during a talk on Kashmiri Pandit exodus

19th January, 2019 was the 30th anniversary of the Kashmiri exodus when radical Islamists in the Kashmir valley forced the Kashmiri Pandits to leave their homes or face death or religious conversion.

OpIndia Staff
Deepika Sharma, DU student (image: screenshot from the video)
Engagements149

A Delhi University student, Deepika Sharma, was heckled and shouted down by leftist goons as she tried to speak up on the atrocities on the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley.

The remembrance meet was held in Hindu College, Delhi University. As soon as Sharma started speaking, the mob of leftist students started shouting her down. Sharma then breaks down as she is bullied by the goons who tried to suppress her voice.

19th January, 2019 was the 30th anniversary of the Kashmiri exodus when radical Islamists in the Kashmir valley forced the Kashmiri Pandits to leave their homes or face death or religious conversion. Sharma, a third year student at Delhi University, while giving a talk on the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Hindus was shouted down and bullied. She could be seen breaking down while delivering her speech.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Swarajya quoted Sharma saying that many other students supported the talk in principle but could not speak out openly for fear of being labelled ‘Bhakt’ or ‘Sanghi’, terms used to refer to Modi supporters or essentially to anyone who does not toe the ‘liberal’ line.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Fact-check: No, man suspected of putting bomb at Mangaluru Airport, Aditya Rao, is not RSS worker

OpIndia Staff -
After Mangaluru Airport bomb case accused Aditya Rao surrendered before police, rumours were floated on social media that he is an RSS worker.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,504FansLike
223,378FollowersFollow
163,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com