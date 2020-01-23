A Delhi University student, Deepika Sharma, was heckled and shouted down by leftist goons as she tried to speak up on the atrocities on the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley.

This is what they shout to suppress the voices of a small number of people who speak for Kashmiri Pandits! They talk about Islamophobia whenever we tell our truth!

— DEEPIKA SHARMA (@Deepikasharma_) January 20, 2020

The remembrance meet was held in Hindu College, Delhi University. As soon as Sharma started speaking, the mob of leftist students started shouting her down. Sharma then breaks down as she is bullied by the goons who tried to suppress her voice.

19th January, 2019 was the 30th anniversary of the Kashmiri exodus when radical Islamists in the Kashmir valley forced the Kashmiri Pandits to leave their homes or face death or religious conversion. Sharma, a third year student at Delhi University, while giving a talk on the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Hindus was shouted down and bullied. She could be seen breaking down while delivering her speech.

Swarajya quoted Sharma saying that many other students supported the talk in principle but could not speak out openly for fear of being labelled ‘Bhakt’ or ‘Sanghi’, terms used to refer to Modi supporters or essentially to anyone who does not toe the ‘liberal’ line.