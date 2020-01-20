A fire in New Delhi’s Transport department today has gutted all documents related to the Delhi Transport Department.

Sunil Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi: All the documents related to Delhi Transport Department have been gutted in the fire that broke today. Investigation has been initiated. https://t.co/JSmemrouiS — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

As per news agency ANI, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sunil Chaudhary has said that an investigation has been launched regarding the same.

However, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has alleged a bigger conspiracy in the fire in Delhi’s transport department.

हारती हुई सरकार घोटालों के निशान मिटाने में लगी हैं ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग केजरीवाल का सबसे भ्रष्ट विभाग रहा है This desperation to burn files is first indicator of Kejriwal defeat in this election https://t.co/iA2eMbc11h — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 20, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Mishra said that since Aam Aadmi Party is losing the upcoming Delhi elections, the ruling party got the documents relating to scams destroyed. “It is the most corrupt department of Kejriwal,” Mishra alleged. BJP leader Harish Khurana too raised suspicion on the timing of fire in transport department.

In June 2016, AAP leader Gopal Rai had become the third Transport Minister in Delhi government to resign in less than three years. Controversial AAP leader Jitender Singh Tomar was embroiled in a fake degree scam in which Kejriwal backed him to the hilt. Kejriwal tried to defend Tomar till the very last moment, but when multiple investigations and proofs began coming out in public, Tomar was finally forced to resign, after he was arrested on charges of fraud and cheating by the Delhi Police. AAP leader Asim Ahmed Khan was sacked by AAP supremo Kejriwal allegedly over graft charges, although Khan himself blamed “AAP’s internal politics”. The minister wasn’t given any notice of this move and was sacked in a dramatic fashion, in an apparent bid to show-case a zero-tolerance-to-corruption attitude.

Gopal Rai, however, quit as transport minister over ‘health reasons’. Even then Delhi’s transport department had been embroiled in allegations of corruption. Current Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, has also been allegedly involved in corruption. In October 2018, Income Tax Department raided 16 locations of Gahlot over alleged tax evasion case.

Meanwhile, neither Aam Aadmi Party official Twitter account nor Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is busy filing his nomination today, have tweeted on the fire at transport department. In fact, all official Twitter handles are tweeting celebrations over AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination from New Delhi constituency ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.