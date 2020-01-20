Monday, January 20, 2020
Home Politics Delhi: AAP celebrates Kejriwal's nomination as fire in transport dept burns all documents, BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleges bigger conspiracy
News ReportsPolitics

Delhi: AAP celebrates Kejriwal’s nomination as fire in transport dept burns all documents, BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleges bigger conspiracy

Neither Aam Aadmi Party official Twitter account nor Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is busy filing his nomination today, have tweeted on the fire at transport department.

OpIndia Staff
AAP celebrates Arvind Kejriwal filing his nomination as fire in Delhi's transport department burns all documents (image: @aamaadmiparty Twitter handle)
Engagements129

A fire in New Delhi’s Transport department today has gutted all documents related to the Delhi Transport Department.

As per news agency ANI, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sunil Chaudhary has said that an investigation has been launched regarding the same.

However, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has alleged a bigger conspiracy in the fire in Delhi’s transport department.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Taking to Twitter, Mishra said that since Aam Aadmi Party is losing the upcoming Delhi elections, the ruling party got the documents relating to scams destroyed. “It is the most corrupt department of Kejriwal,” Mishra alleged. BJP leader Harish Khurana too raised suspicion on the timing of fire in transport department.

In June 2016, AAP leader Gopal Rai had become the third Transport Minister in Delhi government to resign in less than three years. Controversial AAP leader Jitender Singh Tomar was embroiled in a fake degree scam in which Kejriwal backed him to the hilt. Kejriwal tried to defend Tomar till the very last moment, but when multiple investigations and proofs began coming out in public, Tomar was finally forced to resign, after he was arrested on charges of fraud and cheating by the Delhi Police. AAP leader Asim Ahmed Khan was sacked by AAP supremo Kejriwal allegedly over graft charges, although Khan himself blamed “AAP’s internal politics”. The minister wasn’t given any notice of this move and was sacked in a dramatic fashion, in an apparent bid to show-case a zero-tolerance-to-corruption attitude.

Read: Resignation of AAP transport minister Gopal Rai: Health reasons or something more to it?

Gopal Rai, however, quit as transport minister over ‘health reasons’. Even then Delhi’s transport department had been embroiled in allegations of corruption. Current Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, has also been allegedly involved in corruption. In October 2018, Income Tax Department raided 16 locations of Gahlot over alleged tax evasion case.

Meanwhile, neither Aam Aadmi Party official Twitter account nor Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is busy filing his nomination today, have tweeted on the fire at transport department. In fact, all official Twitter handles are tweeting celebrations over AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination from New Delhi constituency ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:delhi elections update, delhi fire, delhi transport department fire

Big Story

Commerce Ministry recommends lowering limits on import of duty-free alcohol and tobacco, is it contrary to global norms?: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Commerce Ministry has reportedly recommended a restriction on the purchase of tax-free alcohol at duty-free shops to one bottle
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

Saba Naqvi mirrors Jihadis, insinuates that re-settling Kashmiri Pandits in the valley is a part of the ‘Hinduisation’ project

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -
The biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn't give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn’t give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Editorial Desk -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

OpIndia Staff -
shaahen bagh kashmiri pandits

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters clash with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of the Genocide

OpIndia Staff -
I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal

1 school approved vs 500 promised, fall in DTC buses, 0 new hospitals, fake surveys: RTI replies reveal Kejriwal hasn’t fulfilled major election promises

OpIndia Staff -

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,076FansLike
222,281FollowersFollow
159,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com