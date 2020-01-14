Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Delhi Police begins efforts to clear Shaheen Bagh of protesters by consulting religious leaders after Delhi HC order

The order of the Delhi Court came after a PIL was filed by advocate Amit Sahni seeking a direction to the Police Commissioner of the national capital to lift restrictions on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass.

Delhi Police to speak to community leaders to end Shaheen Bagh protests after HC order
Anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh (Credit: The Hindu)
The Delhi Police has initiated efforts to clear Shaheen Bagh of protesters after the Delhi High Court directed the Police to handle the protests as per their wisdom. The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act by the Muslims in this area have caused anger among the ordinary citizens of Delhi who have had to endure traffic disruptions caused by the protests.

Now, the Delhi Police has decided to involve the local community leaders in order to persuade the protesters to leave the venue. They will take help from local traders and religious leaders to bring an end to the standoff.

The order of the Delhi Court came after a PIL was filed by advocate Amit Sahni seeking a direction to the Police Commissioner of the national capital to lift restrictions on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass. The roads were closed since the 15th of December after the protests began. The petitioner asserted that the restrictions were causing traffic jams and a great wastage of time and fuel.

Shaheen Bagh is the same place where slogans of ‘Jinnah wali Azadi‘ was chanted by the protesters, revealing the Radical Islamic nature of these protests. Later, a multi-faith prayer event was held at the same place in order to mask the hatred that festered beneath the surface.

