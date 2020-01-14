The Delhi Police has initiated efforts to clear Shaheen Bagh of protesters after the Delhi High Court directed the Police to handle the protests as per their wisdom. The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act by the Muslims in this area have caused anger among the ordinary citizens of Delhi who have had to endure traffic disruptions caused by the protests.

Now, the Delhi Police has decided to involve the local community leaders in order to persuade the protesters to leave the venue. They will take help from local traders and religious leaders to bring an end to the standoff.

Sources: Delhi Police has initiated efforts to clear Shaheen Bagh of protestors as per HC order. They will focus on persuasive methods rather than use force. Police in touch with local traders’ bodies, religious leaders and community elders to amicably resolve the matter — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) January 14, 2020

The order of the Delhi Court came after a PIL was filed by advocate Amit Sahni seeking a direction to the Police Commissioner of the national capital to lift restrictions on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass. The roads were closed since the 15th of December after the protests began. The petitioner asserted that the restrictions were causing traffic jams and a great wastage of time and fuel.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: The Battle from CAA to JNU: Khilafat 2.0, Communist Fantasies, Petty Politics and the conspiracy of Hong Kong style protests

Shaheen Bagh is the same place where slogans of ‘Jinnah wali Azadi‘ was chanted by the protesters, revealing the Radical Islamic nature of these protests. Later, a multi-faith prayer event was held at the same place in order to mask the hatred that festered beneath the surface.