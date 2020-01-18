Sunday, January 19, 2020
“Even after your 10 generations you will not be able to match the courage of Savarkar”: Smriti Irani tears into Rahul Gandhi for his remark

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday launched a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his last month’s ‘Rahul Savarkar’ remark. Addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, Smriti Irani took a shot at the Wayanad MP saying that even after ten generations, Rahul Gandhi will not be able to match the courage of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

Defiant to apologise for his sexist and insensitive ‘Rape in India’ comment, mocking the violent crimes against women by twisting the ‘make in India’ slogan originally intended to promote growth and economic development in the country, the Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi last month during the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi had said, “My name is not Rahul Savarkar, won’t apologise for the truth”, alluding to Savarkar’s alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.

The Congress leader had opened a whole new can of worms for himself when he shamelessly invoked Savarkar alongside his ridiculous ‘Rape in India’ comment.

Furious at Rahul Gandhi over his outrageous remark, Ranjit Savarkar, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s grandson had then tore into the senior Congress leader saying that he should be beaten in public by the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for his offensive comment.

Today, Shiv Sena’s (Congress’ new alliance partner) leader Sanjay Raut also launched an attack on the Congress party, especially Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi for ridiculing nationalist hero Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena RS member Sanjay Raut today said: “Those who oppose Veer Savarkar, they may be from any ideology or party, let them stay for just two days at the cell in Andaman cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged. Only then will they realize his sacrifice and his contribution to the nation.”

Congress has on several occasions attempted to malign Veer Savarkar’s contributions to India’s freedom by branding him as a “loyal colonialist”.

Earlier this month, a group affiliated to the Congress had distributed booklets titled Veer Savarkar, Kitne Veer?’ in one of its workshops. The booklet had claimed that co-founder of Hindu Mahasabha Veer Savarkar had a physical relationship with Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin. Both Shiva Sena and NCP both urged the Congress to withdraw the booklet.

The BJP, which is the opposition party in the state had slammed the ruling coalition in the state for vilifying Veer Savarkar. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had slammed Shiv Sena for its silence over the anti-Savarkar tirade by Congress and had said that the “Tiger has turned into a cat”.

