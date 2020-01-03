Grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on Friday tore into the Congress party for making unwarranted accusations on the freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Ranjit Savarkar has sought a ban on the booklet released by All India Congress Seva Dal training camp run by the Congress in Bhopal, which claimed that co-founder of Hindu Mahasabha Veer Savarkar had a physical relationship with Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin.

Seeking appropriate action against the Congress Seva Dal by the state government, Ranjit Savarkar urged that a criminal case be registered against them. “A case should be registered under section 120, 500, 503, 504, 505, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Madhya Pradesh Government should ban the book,” he said.

Ranjit has sought action from the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this matter.

Though Shiv Sena has always claimed that it’s Hindutva ideology is closely linked to the ideology propounded by Savarkar, but in the recent past, it has maintained a stoic silence over its new alliance partner in Maharashtra Congress’ constant attempt to demean the father of Hindutva.

Slamming the Shiv Sena’s silence over the anti-Savarkar booklet distributed at the Congress camp in Bhopal, BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the ‘Tiger has turned into a cat’.

“The tiger of the Sena which used to give orders from Matoshree has turned into a cat. It does not roar and only does Meow Meow. Now the Matoshree of Delhi gives orders and the Tiger-turned-cats are following, such is the condition. That Swatantryaveer Savarakar who taught what revolution was insulted by Rahul Gandhi and the Sena kept quiet.”

He added, “Yesterday a booklet was being distributed by the Congress in which derogatory things were written about Savarkar. Congress claimed that he was homosexual and power-hungry Shiv Sena turned a blind eye to it. We who threw away power will show you -Congress your real place after you insulted the Savarkar -God of Maharashtra.”

Congress frontal organisation Seva Dal yesterday released a booklet titled ‘Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer?’ (How brave was Veer Savarkar) in which, apart from accusing Savarkar of having ‘physical relationship’ with Godse, they went on to mock the freedom fighter.

Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai said that the writer has written the booklet on the basis of evidence. The booklet gave a reference citing page 423 the ‘Freedom at Midnight’ book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre which states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

However, failing to submit proof to substantiate their claims, they had omitted this content from the second edition of their book.

Congress has on several occasions attempted to malign Veer Savarkar’s contributions to India’s freedom by branding him as a “loyal colonialist”. Recently, Ranjit Savarkar had lambasted at the Congress’ Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi over his Savarkar jibe during the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi.

While addressing the Bharat Bachao rally last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked the BJP for demanding an apology for his “rape in India” remark and said, “My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth.”

Furious at Rahul Gandhi over his outrageous remark, Ranjit Savarkar had said that he should be beaten in public by the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for his offensive comment.

Then too, Uddhav Thackeray had remained silent and dismissed the possibility of any rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the remarks by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Veer Savarkar.