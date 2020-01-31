A Twitter user has alleged that Congress General Secretary of Patparganj District Congress Committee, Sabir Ali has abused and threatened her with rape threats on social media.

The victim, Rupa Murthy, has posted screenshots of the Facebook messages, where an account, allegedly Sabir Ali’s, is seen giving violent and extremely abusive threats. The messages also include rape threats if she ‘says something about Muslims’. The authenticity of the account cannot be established.

The ex reporter who is threatening to rape me and my mother is also a Congress member ⁦@RahulGandhi⁩ . You too claim Musalmaan khatre mein hai, and YOUR party leaders are giving me and my mother Rape threats. ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ⁦@DelhiPolice⁩ ⁦@UnSubtleDesi⁩ pic.twitter.com/UYSWr9A9AG — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) January 31, 2020

Rupa Murthy has claimed that the messages of rape threats and abusive comments were sent to her by Sabir Ali. The messages contain violent, abusive language and rape threats id she ‘says anything against Muslims’.

However, Sabir Ali has issued a clarification through a different Facebook account whose authenticity also cannot be established, stating that he has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against an unknown person for creating and operating a Facebook account under his name and dishing out rape threats to women and murder threats to others.

In his complaint, Ali has asserted he was shocked with the allegations raised against him as he had never used unparliamentary language against women and its a conspiracy against him to defame him. Ali has urged the police to look into the matter and nab the real offender.