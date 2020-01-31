Friday, January 31, 2020
Woman accuses Congress leader Sabir Ali of sending her vulgar messages and rape threats

Ali, however, has denied sending such messages. He has also reportedly filed a complaint with the Delhi police stating that his Facebook account has been hacked and is being used to send abusive messages to women.

OpIndia Staff
Twitter user Rupa Muthy accused Congress leader Sabir Ali of onlinee harassment and rape threats
Representational image, via Twitter
A Twitter user has alleged that Congress General Secretary of Patparganj District Congress Committee, Sabir Ali has abused and threatened her with rape threats on social media.

The victim, Rupa Murthy, has posted screenshots of the Facebook messages, where an account, allegedly Sabir Ali’s, is seen giving violent and extremely abusive threats. The messages also include rape threats if she ‘says something about Muslims’. The authenticity of the account cannot be established.

Rupa Murthy has claimed that the messages of rape threats and abusive comments were sent to her by Sabir Ali. The messages contain violent, abusive language and rape threats id she ‘says anything against Muslims’.

However, Sabir Ali has issued a clarification through a different Facebook account whose authenticity also cannot be established, stating that he has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against an unknown person for creating and operating a Facebook account under his name and dishing out rape threats to women and murder threats to others.

(Source: https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2682845658501288&id=100003276395179&set=a.213438952108650&source=48)

In his complaint, Ali has asserted he was shocked with the allegations raised against him as he had never used unparliamentary language against women and its a conspiracy against him to defame him. Ali has urged the police to look into the matter and nab the real offender.

