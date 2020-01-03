On Friday, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha’s chief Swami Chakrapani launched an attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by claiming that he had heard rumours that Rahul Gandhi was homosexual and said that Gandhi-scion has a homosexual relationship with senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Swami Chakrapani also advised Sonia Gandhi to test Rahul Gandhi’s virginity and his homosexual behaviour. “Sonia Gandhi should test Rahul’s virginity and on his homosexuality,” said Swami Chakrapani.

Swami Chakrapani’s statements come in response to a recent controversy involving Congress party in which party’s Seva Dal had published a booklet which claimed that Veer Savarkar had a physical relationship with Nathuram Godse.

“Savarkar has worked hard nation’s independence. He was also the national president of Hindu Mahasabha and we share deep respect towards Savarkarji. Congress should not associate Savarkar with Godse and there is no truth in these absurd claims,” said Swami Chakrapani.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi keeps making objectionable comments against Savarkar, which is not acceptable.

Congress Party had touched a new despicable low by spreading lies about freedom fighter Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. A booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar’ released by All India Congress Seva Dal training camp run by the Congress in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, had claimed that co-founder of Hindu Mahasabha Veer Savarkar had a physical relationship with Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin.

Congress frontal organisation Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai defended the writer of the Congress’ booklet saying that he has written it on the basis of evidence. Mocking Savarkar, Desai furthered, “But that’s not imp for us. In our country today, everyone has the legal right to have their own preferences”.

The booklet mentions and talks about several incidents, questions and controversies surrounding Savarkar. Referring to an incident mentioned in Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’s ‘Freedom at Midnight’, the Congress booklet said, “Before adopting brahmacharya, there is only one mention of Nathuram Godse’s physical relationship. His [Godse] partner in his homosexual relationship was Veer Savarkar.”

Congress has on several occasions attempted to malign Veer Savarkar’s contributions to India’s freedom by branding him as a “loyal colonialist”. While addressing the Bharat Bachao rally last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked the BJP for demanding an apology for his “rape in India” remark and said, “My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth.”