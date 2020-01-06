Monday, January 6, 2020
JNU violence: Former JNUSU President and AISA activist Geeta caught spreading misinformation to incriminate ABVP

Quite conclusive that the ones celebrating violence on students were actually the ones from the left and the party Geeta Kumari belongs to.

Ex-JNUSU President Geeta Kumari spreads misinformation on JNU violence
Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Geeta Kumari on Sunday evening took to Twitter to share screenshot of WhatsApp conversation which showed one member of a WhatsApp group “Left Terror Down Down” saying that he is having a lot of fun in JNU.

Screenshot of WhatsApp conversation shared by Geeta Kumari, ex-JNUSU President on Twitter. The tweet is now unavailable

Geeta, in her tweet had tagged Delhi Police and claimed how ‘ABVP goons having fun after beating students’. In a bid to amplify her claims, she had tagged Bollywood entertainer Anurag Kashyap who likes to share fake videos to attack PM Modi along with flop filmmaker and a Modi hater Anubhav Sinha, junior Bollywood entertainer and former JNU student Swara Bhasker and former AISA activist Kavita Krishnan.

Read: JNU violence: Congress connection emerges after WhatsApp conversation of coordination of violence goes viral

Geeta has circled one message by one ‘Yashaswi Harsh’ which read “We have so much fun at JNU. Maza aagaya. Un salo ko desh dhrohio ko mar ke”. The grammatically incorrect sentence meant we had so much fun while beating up those traitors. The WhatsApp group named ‘Left Terror Down Down’ would indicate that ‘Yashaswi Harsh’ would be a non-left person and hence easy to paint him as ABVP member.

If you look closely, the group name has changed multiple times before it was named ‘Left Terror Down Down’ while taking this screenshot. It was named “Sanghi goons moordabad” and also “ABVP Chee Chee” prior to this. Netizens also channelised their inner detective and discovered that the admin of this group where ‘ABVP goons’ were enjoying after beating up students is a Jamia Millia Islamia student.

One of the admins of the WhatsApp group who changed the name to ‘Sanghi goos moordabad’ is Abdul Kabeer Chungathara. He is a member of Muslim Students Federation. Muslim Students Federation was founded in 1958 and ‘upholds the vision of Mohammad Ismail who was part of Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s Muslim League and after partition, he was the first president of Muslim League’s Indian faction, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Amusingly, Abdul Kabeer Chungathara has deactivated his Twitter and Facebook accounts after the details were revealed. Clearly the admin of the group ‘Left Terror Down Down’ where its ‘members’ were celebrating beating up students was not an ABVP member as claimed by Geeta Kumari.

Read: Fact-check: Is this masked goon seen attacking JNU an ABVP activist as alleged

Further, another number shared by Geeta Kumari belongs to one Aman Sinha.

Aman is followed by former AISA member and propagandist Kavita Krishnan and another ex-JNU student Umar Khalid, son of former member of banned terror outfit SIMI. Aman, too, is a student at JNU and is currently pursuing Masters in Modern History as per his Facebook page. He has multiple pictures with Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar on his Facebook page.

Quite conclusive that the ones celebrating violence on students were actually the ones from the left and the party Geeta Kumari belongs to.

