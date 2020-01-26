As World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos concluded, India Today’s Rahul Kanwal failed to get an interview from climate change alarmist Greta Thunberg despite his public appeal to her.

Hi Greta, I work with the India Today Group, it’s one of India’s biggest media houses. We are keen on setting up an interview with you on the sidelines of WEF. Is there a way we can make this happen. You could DM me. — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) January 21, 2020

On 21st January, Kanwal had tweeted to Thunberg and requested for an interview with her on the sidelines of the WEF. He had quested Thunberg to send him a direct message (DM) if she’d be keen on the interview. However, it seems Thunberg wasn’t too keen on the interview.

Kanwal’s tweet to Thunberg got many netizens to respond with many cautioning her jokingly that should she agree to the interview, it may be broadcast as a ‘sting’ operation.

Greta, he’ll record your interview with a spy camera and later run it on primetime as sting operation where he’ll introduce you as Geeta Kumari from ABVP with headlines “dekhiye kaise ABVP ki gundi Geeta JNU students ko how dare you keh kar dhamka rahi hain”. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 22, 2020

Well you can portray her as one of the absconding ABVP karyakarta, make her part of your useless investigation video files and may be then she will come forward to clarify. PizzawaliBai bhi khush, Laal Saalam bhi milenge aur TRP toh khair puchna hi maat🤷‍♂️https://t.co/ZNgcDVhyni — Shattered Accountant (@abhica_92) January 21, 2020

While others upped their meme games with Thunberg’s ‘how dare you’ gif.

Rahul : Please DM

Greta : pic.twitter.com/YnhZUGqWiw — Kaustav (@Keh_Ke_Lungaaa) January 21, 2020

Others also had helpful suggestions for Thunberg.

Dear Greta if u want to finish ur Career which just started u should do a interview with @BDUTT ji .. — The Kamlesh Jain (@JainSaab1993) January 21, 2020

Netizens were also quick to pick up the pun on ‘setting up interview’ in Kanwal’s tweet.

‘setting up’ is the keyword as well as forte https://t.co/d4X4eXZl85 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, NDTV has claimed that Thunberg replied to a question put up by their journalist. NDTV has claimed that with respect to a question put up by NDTV journalist on climate change in India, Thunberg asked Indians to ‘listen to science’. US President Donald Trump, while dismissing the ‘pessimism of alarmists’ urged people to reject ‘prophets of doom’ like Thunberg and other activists.