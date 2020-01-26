Sunday, January 26, 2020
WEF at Davos ends, Rahul Kanwal fails to get an interview from Greta Thunberg despite his public request

Kanwal's tweet to Thunberg got many netizens to respond with many cautioning her jokingly that should she agree to the interview, it may be broadcast as a 'sting' operation.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Kanwal failed to get an interview with Greta Thunberg despite public appeal on Twitter
As World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos concluded, India Today’s Rahul Kanwal failed to get an interview from climate change alarmist Greta Thunberg despite his public appeal to her.

On 21st January, Kanwal had tweeted to Thunberg and requested for an interview with her on the sidelines of the WEF. He had quested Thunberg to send him a direct message (DM) if she’d be keen on the interview. However, it seems Thunberg wasn’t too keen on the interview.

Read: India Today ‘standing by’ their unethical journalist won’t cut it: They have to answer for their lies and propaganda

While others upped their meme games with Thunberg’s ‘how dare you’ gif.

Others also had helpful suggestions for Thunberg.

Netizens were also quick to pick up the pun on ‘setting up interview’ in Kanwal’s tweet.

Meanwhile, NDTV has claimed that Thunberg replied to a question put up by their journalist. NDTV has claimed that with respect to a question put up by NDTV journalist on climate change in India, Thunberg asked Indians to ‘listen to science’. US President Donald Trump, while dismissing the ‘pessimism of alarmists’ urged people to reject ‘prophets of doom’ like Thunberg and other activists.

