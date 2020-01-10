Gujarat ATS nabs ISIS operative from Tamil Nadu in Vadodra

On Thursday, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested an Islamic terrorist who was allegedly operating an ISIS module from Vadodra, Gujarat.

According to a Times Of India report, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday nabbed an operative of the Islamic terror group ISIS from Vadodra. The terrorist has been identified as Zafar Ali and was arrested from Vadodara’s Gorva area.

“He is wanted in Tamil Nadu. From the last 10 to 12 days, he was in Vadodara for spreading ISIS module,” Gujarat ATS said.

Gujarat ATS: A terrorist named Zafar Ali has been arrested from Vadodara’s Gorva area. He is wanted in Tamil Nadu. From last 10 to 12 days, he was in Vadodara to spread ISIS module. pic.twitter.com/dnJ12VEAL4 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

According to Gujarat ATS, the ISIS operative identified, as 25-year-old Zafar Ali Mohammed Haliq is a native of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. He was nabbed from Panchvati circle in Gorva in a joint operation of the ATS and Vadodara police.

Reportedly, Zafar Ali had come to Vadodara from Cuddalore to set up a new module of ISIS in Gujarat and was in touch with three ISIS operatives who were held by the special cell of Delhi police on Thursday. Zafar Ali was also involved in setting up a module in Tamil Nadu, said ATS officials.

The arrests in Gujarat comes just after the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday had busted an Islamic State (IS) terror module in Delhi with the arrest of three terror suspects.

The Delhi Police had nabbed three persons linked to terror group Islamic State in Wazirabad area of Delhi. Reportedly, a tense situation had occurred in the locality after the Islamic terrorists were found with arms. The Delhi police had recovered arms from the possession of the three.

The six Tamil Nadu natives alleged to be ISIS terrorists are wanted for serious crimes like murder. They had absconded from their respective native places.

“The intelligence inputs indicated that the six absconding men were talking about conducting Jihadi activities at some unknown place. They were inspired by the ISIS and were Islamic extremists due to which there is a probability that they would plan any terror activity in the country,” said ATS statement.

On Sunday, the intelligence agencies had issued a warning that two ISIS-trained Islamic terrorists have entered the country. A high alert has been issued in Basti, Gorakhpur, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar and Maharajganj among others district close to the border.

The intelligence agencies had warned that the two Islamic terrorists identified as Khwaja Moinuddin and Abdul Samad were last seen in West Bengal’s Siliguri and may attempt to flee to Nepal via the bordering areas.