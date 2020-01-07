A fringe group named Hindu Raksha Dal has claimed responsibility for the violence on Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday. In a video clip released by its leader, Pinky Chaudhary, the outfit blamed the university for being a hotbed of anti-national activities.

Pinky Chaudhary,Hindu Raksha Dal: JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can’t tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers. #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/2GkCIOqOFO — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Pinky Chaudhary said in the video, “JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities and we cannot tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers.” He added, “The way these people have been behaving over the years, especially the people in JNU, it is against our religion. We can never tolerate such anti-national activities.”

Pinky Chaudhary also stated, “These people live in our country, eat here, study here and indulge in anti-national activities. Hindu Raksha Dal will never tolerate this and again attack whoever tries such ideals.” “If in future others indulge in similar anti-national activities, we will again carry out similar action in those universities. We take responsibility to carry out these actions,” Pinky Chaudhary added.

The government has reportedly taken cognizance of the claims made by the outfit. According to sources quoted by ANI, “Delhi Police has taken cognizance. To identity masked men in JNU, Police is taking help of video footage as well as face recognition systems.”

Earlier, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for vandalising server room on 4th January, 2020. The complaint was filed by JNU administration on 5th January, 2020, Sunday.