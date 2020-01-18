Saturday, January 18, 2020
#HumWapasAayenge: Kashmiri Pandits take a vow of returning back to Valley ahead of the 30th anniversary of Kashmiri Pandit exodus

The campaign has garnered support from several quarters, with netizens actively supporting the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits back in the Valley.

OpIndia Staff
Kashmiri Pandits took a pledge to return to Valley on 30th anniversary of Kashmiri Pandit exodus
Protesting Kashmiri Pandits(Source: India.com)
Ahead of the 30th anniversary marking the unfortunate expulsion of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir, scores of Kashmiri Pandits took to Twitter to intone a poignant couplet from the upcoming movie Shikara asserting that they will one day return to their homeland.

#HumWapasAayenge started trending on Twitter as members of Kashmiri Pandit community joined in to pledge their return to their homes in valley by narrating the dialogue-“Hum Ayenge Apne Watan” from the movie Shikara, a yet-to-be-released film produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and based on the book written by author Rahul Pandita ‘Our Moon Has Clots’.

The movie which is slated to be released on February 7, chronicles the harrowing tale of Kashmiri Pandit exodus which took place on January 19, 1990 when lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee their homes following threats of genocidal persecution issues by the Islamic terrorists in the Valley.

Read: With the ‘Shikara’ trailer out, expected guilt tripping of Hindus for merely sharing the story of their Genocide has started

Eminent political commentator and a foremost champion of the cause of Kashmiri Pandits, Sunanda Vashisht shared her childhood image with #HumWapasAayenge, stating that her resolve to go back to home has only strengthened.

Journalist Rahul Pandita also took to Twitter, exhorting Kashmiri Pandits to tweet with the video of #HumWapasAayenge and express their desire to return back to Kashmir.

“Hum Aayenge Apne Watan Haji Sahab, aur yahin dil lagaege, yahi pe marenge aur yahi ke paani me hamari rakh bahayi jaegi,” Rahul said.

Heeding Pandita’s call, several Kashmiri Pandits followed the suit, uploading their videos of the dialogue and enunciating their will to return to the Valley.

The campaign has garnered support from several quarters, with netizens actively supporting the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits back in the Valley. Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July 2019 declared that the central government is committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis back to the Valley saying a time will come when they will offer prayers at the famous Kheer Bhawani temple.

PM Modi too had acknowledged the travails endured by the dispossessed Kashmiri Pandits community while meeting their delegation in Houston. “You have suffered a lot and it is time to move towards building a new Kashmir,” PM Modi had said.

