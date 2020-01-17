Saturday, January 18, 2020
News Reports

India summons Pakistan High Commission official to lodge strong protest over recent abductions of Hindu and Sikh girls in Pakistan

The government of India summoned the Pakistan High Commission official after Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa met officials in External Affairs ministry to talk about the series of atrocities on minority girls in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff
After the series of abductions of Hindu girls in Pakistan, today the government of India summoned a senior official from Pakistan High Commission to strong protest and share serious concerns about the recent cases of abduction of minor girls belonging to the minority Hindu community of Pakistan.

This action was taken by Govt of India after two consecutive cases of abductions of minor Hindu girls in Pakistan were reported. According to reports, two Hindu girls named Shanti Meghwad and Sarmi Meghwad were abducted in Pakistan on January 14. The girls are residents of Umar Village, Tharparkar, Sindh, Pakistan.

On the next day, another Hindu minor girl named Mehak was abducted from the Jacobabad district of Sindh province in the country.

The government of India summoned the Pakistan High Commission official after Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa met officials in External Affairs ministry to talk about the series of atrocities on minority girls in Pakistan. The ministry had assured that they will take up the matter with Pakistan High Commission today itself.

Before meeting the ministry officials on Friday Manjinder Singh Sirsa had taken to Twitter to once again point out the adversities and inhuman treatment meted out at Hindu and Sikh girls in Pakistan.

Sirsa took to the micro-blogging site to talk about the case of abduction of Mehak. He said that the minor Hindu girl was abducted by a man, Ali Raza, in Quetta city of Balochistan province in Pakistan today. He posted an undated video on Twitter of a man claiming to be the father of the 14-year-old girl, Mehak, who was allegedly kidnapped by a middle-aged man named Raza, while she was returning from school. The accused Raza is said to have two wives and four children.

The distressed father of Mehak can be heard saying that he approached the Station House Officer (SHO) and also the Supridentdent of Police (SP) to help him bring back his daughter. The father claims that the authorities asked him to wait for two-three days.

The Akali Dal leader shared details of another incident that took place in Pakistan’s Jacobabad district, where a person named Wajid allegedly kidnapped a 16-year-old Hindu girl on December 16, Thursday.

Talking about these recent horrific incidents, Sirsa said that the minorities in Pakistan expect a lot from India. He furthered that the silent stance of India in this matter will only increase the “torture” on the Sikh and Hindu families in Pakistan. He added that the minorities in Pakistan look up to India to help them and the Citizenship Amendment Act is a “first ray of hope”.

Pakistan is notoriously known for its persecution of not only religious minorities but also ethnic minorities within their own country.

Last month, Huma Younus, a 14-year-old Christian girl from Karachi was abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to her captor Abdul Jabbar. According to the reports, Younas was kidnapped on October 10 by three men who waited on the girl’s parents to leave the house before forcibly abducting her. She was reportedly taken to Dera Ghazi Khan, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, about 600 Kms from her home.

Read- Pakistani parliament rocked by one Hindu lawmaker exposing the brutalities heaped against Hindus in the Islamic state

Earlier, Jagjit Kaur, a Sikh girl was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Nankana Sahib which had caused a huge uproar. In another horrific incident, a 13-year-old Pooja Sotahar Kumari, daughter of Fatan Rathore, resident of village Bakhsho Laghari in Hyderabad district’s Hosri Taluka, was kidnapped, forcefully converted and subsequently married off to a man identified as Syed Irshad Shah.

The persecution of minorities in Pakistan and other Islamic countries have continued unabated with rampant cases of abduction and forcible conversion of girls belonging to minority communities to Islam being reported regularly.

The Citizenship Amendment Act introduced by the government seeks to provide relief to such Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian minorities who had fled persecution from Islamic countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

