The Iranian Envoy to India, Ali Chegeni, has said that Iran will welcome measures taken by India to achieve peace between the middle-east nation with the United States. Earlier, in an audacious move, the United States had assassinated Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, spiking tensions between the two nations.

Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tensions with US: Iranian Envoy to India, Ali Chegeni — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 8, 2020

After the condolence meeting for Soleimani held at the Iranian embassy, Chegeni said, “India usually plays a very good role in (maintaining) peace in the world. At the same time, India belongs to this region. We welcome all initiatives from all countries, especially India as a good friend for us, to not allow escalation (of tensions).”

Justifying his country’s recent strikes on the US installations in Iraq, Chegeni said that his nation was exercising its right to defend itself.

He further added, “We are not for war, we are looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region. We welcome any Indian initiative or any project that can help peace and prosperity in this world.”

The recent statements from the Iranian convoy amidst the spiralling tensions between the United States and Iran came after India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar raised concerns with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the security situation in the region over the rising escalation.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has issued a travel advisory for Indians staying in Baghdad after the Iranian missile attacks on US bases in the country. MEA has asked Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to the country and has also asked Indians currently living in Iraq to avoid travel within the country.

In retaliation against the US drone strikes that killed that Iranian military commander, Iran launched short and medium-range ballistic missiles on the US military bases in the wee hours on Wednesday. The top leaders of Iran had called for retribution following the slaying of the Iranian general. Meanwhile, the US President, Donald Trump has unilaterally declared to withdraw America out of the Iran nuclear deal signed with the world powers.