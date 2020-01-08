Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: Ukrainian International Airlines plane catches fire midair before crashing with 180 ppl onboard in Iran
News Reports

Watch: Ukrainian International Airlines plane catches fire midair before crashing with 180 ppl onboard in Iran

The Boeing 737-800 belonging to Ukrainian International Airlines took off from Imam Khomeini international airport at 6.12 AM Tehran time and went down about eight minutes later, according to flight-tracking websites.

OpIndia Staff
Ukranial International Airline's Boeing 737-800 crashed near Tehran with 180 people onaboard
A Ukranian Boeing 737-800 aircraft, representational Image, Source: Dailymail
Engagements160

A civilian aircraft carrying 180 people to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has crashed a few minutes after taking off from the international airport of Tehran, Iran.

According to the reports, the Boeing 737-800 belonging to Ukrainian International Airlines took off from Imam Khomeini international airport at 6.12 AM Tehran time and went down about eight minutes later, according to flight-tracking websites.

Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s Emergency Medical Services said most passengers on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight have died due to the crash.

- Ad - - article resumes -

A video purportedly of the crash circulated by news portals showed the aircraft burning as it fell from the sky.

Aviation giant Boeing has confirmed the crash. The plane, a 4-year-old Boeing 737-800 operates on a different software system than the 737 Max 8 aircraft from the company that were grounded due to safety concerns earlier last year.

Early indications suggested the crash did not appear to have links to the missile strikes by Iran on US bases in Iraq. Though conspiracy theories suggesting links with US-Iran tensions, nuclear tests and a targeted attack are doing rounds on social media.

Interestingly, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Iran near the Bushehr nuclear plant on Wednesday raising suspicion on Iran conducting a nuclear test amidst the tensions in the middle east following Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops.

The United States Geological Survey has also confirmed that the earthquake struck 10 km southeast of Borazjan, Iran. The locations of the earthquake’s epicentre are close to the city of Bushehr, near which the nuclear plant is located. However, reports say the earthquake was most likely natural.

The earthquake has occurred few hours after Iranian carried out missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US-led coalition personnel. The Iranian offensive was retaliation for a US drone strike that killed Iran’s second most powerful figure, the Quds Force commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Iran news, Iran US war, Iran plane crash

Big Story

JNU violence: Rape victim says ex-The Hindu journalist who roughed up Republic TV reporter abused her and called her names to protect the accused

Nirwa Mehta -
Abhimanyu Singh's wife, Aletta Andre, a Dutch journalist in India, is accused of writing fake stories regarding a rape case of Indian where the accused was a Dutch citizen
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

202,149FansLike
215,417FollowersFollow
150,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com