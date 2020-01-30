Thursday, January 30, 2020
Home News Reports Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns 'children of Godse' of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus
News Reports

Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns ‘children of Godse’ of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

Launching an attack on Hindus, the controversial cleric warned the right-wing outfits in India to refrain from attacking the Muslims and called them "Children of Godse" and "Hindutva terrorists". 

OpIndia Staff
Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns 'children of Godse' of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus
Muslim Cleric Ilyas Sharafuddin
Engagements183

In an outlandish statement, controversial Muslim cleric Ilyas Sharafuddin has stated that Allah has punished the Chinese by unleashing Corona virus on them for their brutal crackdown on Uighur Muslims.

In an audio address, Ilyas called the deadly Corona virus outbreak as a punishment of Allah on China for mistreating Uighur Muslims.

“Remember how they have threatened the Muslims and tried to destroy lives of 20 million Muslims. Muslims were forced to drink alcohol, their mosques were destroyed and their Holy Book was burned. They thought that no one can challenge them, but Allah the most powerful punished them,” said Ilyas.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Remember Romans, Persian, and Russians who were arrogant and stood against Islam but all were destroyed by Allah, said Ilyas.

Launching an attack on Hindus, the controversial cleric warned the right-wing outfits in India to refrain from attacking the Muslims and called them “Children of Godse” and “Hindutva terrorists”.

“Beware! Fear Allah before it is too late. Worship him alone. Do not stop people from going to Masjids, do not stop Muslims from practising Islam, otherwise, you too along with the Chinese will be destroyed,” said the rabid hate-mongering cleric.

He says that those (in India) having enmity against Islam and persecuting ‘innocent Muslims’ should “fear Allah” before it’s too late.

The deadly coronavirus has wreaked havoc in China, taking the death toll to 170 and the confirmed infection cases to nearly 7,000. Meanwhile, health experts have warned that the epidemic may reach its peak in the next 10 days resulting in large-scale casualties.

The Central Hubei province is the epicentre of the virus. The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak may reach its peak in one week or around 10 days.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam brought to Delhi, to be investigated by Anti-terror unit

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Delhi's Anti-terror unit will investigate the nexus between arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam and anti-India elements.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

'Mentally unstable' Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

Nupur J Sharma -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -
Kamra heckles Goswami again on return flight from Lucknow, GoAir bans him until further notice

Propagandist Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight, here is how he can be banned from flying

OpIndia Staff -

Please come fast or my wife will die: Man pleads, but Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ don’t let an ambulance pass

OpIndia Staff -
Kamra heckles Goswami again on return flight from Lucknow, GoAir bans him until further notice

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra tries to heckle Arnab Goswami again on return GoAir flight, later gets banned from that airline too

OpIndia Staff -

IndiGo bans Kunal Kamra for unruly behaviour, Union Minister asks other airlines to extend the ban on the bully

OpIndia Staff -

“Always be prepared”: Manforce Condoms takes a dig on Kunal Kamra heckling Arnab Goswami, gives tips on how to ‘protect oneself’

OpIndia Staff -

Into the Islamist’s mind: The role of educated Muslims in Sharjeel Imam’s ‘Plan of Action’

K Bhattacharjee -
Viral video shows alleged Shaheen Bagh protestor calling for economic Jihad

Watch: Eminent lawyer Bhanu Pratap Singh calls for economic Jihad, says Baba Ramdev is supplying weapons for RSS

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Azmi shared stage with people like Umar Khalid, Pooja Bhatt and tainted ex-IPS officer Abdur Rehman

You make Ram temple at Ayodhya, we will make Babri Masjid: Shiv Sena ally and SP leader Abu Azmi’s son warns Uddhav against Ayodhya visit

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,335FansLike
226,763FollowersFollow
166,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com