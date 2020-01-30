Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns ‘children of Godse’ of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

In an outlandish statement, controversial Muslim cleric Ilyas Sharafuddin has stated that Allah has punished the Chinese by unleashing Corona virus on them for their brutal crackdown on Uighur Muslims.

In an audio address, Ilyas called the deadly Corona virus outbreak as a punishment of Allah on China for mistreating Uighur Muslims.

“Remember how they have threatened the Muslims and tried to destroy lives of 20 million Muslims. Muslims were forced to drink alcohol, their mosques were destroyed and their Holy Book was burned. They thought that no one can challenge them, but Allah the most powerful punished them,” said Ilyas.

Remember Romans, Persian, and Russians who were arrogant and stood against Islam but all were destroyed by Allah, said Ilyas.

Launching an attack on Hindus, the controversial cleric warned the right-wing outfits in India to refrain from attacking the Muslims and called them “Children of Godse” and “Hindutva terrorists”.

“Beware! Fear Allah before it is too late. Worship him alone. Do not stop people from going to Masjids, do not stop Muslims from practising Islam, otherwise, you too along with the Chinese will be destroyed,” said the rabid hate-mongering cleric.

He says that those (in India) having enmity against Islam and persecuting ‘innocent Muslims’ should “fear Allah” before it’s too late.

The deadly coronavirus has wreaked havoc in China, taking the death toll to 170 and the confirmed infection cases to nearly 7,000. Meanwhile, health experts have warned that the epidemic may reach its peak in the next 10 days resulting in large-scale casualties.

The Central Hubei province is the epicentre of the virus. The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak may reach its peak in one week or around 10 days.